Highlights Sheffield Wednesday secured a dramatic win over Stockport County in the EFL Cup, winning 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Barry Bannan impressed with a Panenka penalty during the shootout.

Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz offered his thoughts on the Panenka when speaking to the media after the match.

Sheffield Wednesday avoided back to back defeats to kick off their season in dramatic fashion at Hillsborough last night.

Having been beaten 2-1 at their home stadium in their opening Championship match against Southampton, the Owls now welcomed League Two Stockport County to South Yorkshire.

It was the League Two side that took the lead, though, with Paddy Madden giving them an unlikely advantage in the 16th minute.

The scoreline would remain 1-0 right up until the seventh minute of stoppage time in the second half, with Tyreeq Bakinson sending the tie to penalties with his goal.

Wednesday went on to win comfortably on penalties, by a scoreline of 4-1, seeing them safely through to the second round.

However, one big moment during that penalty shootout stood out.

Barry Bannan's Sheffield Wednesday panenka

That was, of course, Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan's penalty in the shootout.

The central midfielder took Wednesday's third penalty, and had the chance to give Wednesday a 3-1 lead, but rather than opting for a simple finish, he went for the exquisite.

Indeed, Bannan produced a Panenka, which he will no doubt have been glad to see go into the back of the net.

Xisco Munoz's honest reaction to Barry Bannan's Panenka

When discussing Bannan with the media after the match, and the different positions he feels the midfielder can play, Owls boss Xisco Munoz also offered his honest reaction to the Wednesday midfielder's Panenka.

"I think Barry can play in both positions - [he] can play more back, more forward," Munoz explained to The Star's Joe Crann.

With a big smile on his face, Xisco said on the Panenka: "When he shot the penalty, he killed me."

"He killed me."

Offering further insight into his use of Bannan, Munoz added: "With the quality he has, he can play more [further] back, he can play more higher [up the pitch]."

"We tried to use him more higher [up the pitch]...because he has very good timing and a very good last pass, and we need to try and give this situation more for our strikers and for our wingers because he has the capacity to give very good passes."

Who will Sheffield Wednesday play in the next round of the EFL Cup?

At this moment in time, it is unclear who Sheffield Wednesday will face in the next round of the EFL Cup.

That is because there is another round of fixtures in the competition set to take place on Wednesday evening.

Once these matches are played, the draw for the second round can take place.

When is the EFL Cup round 2 draw?

It has been confirmed by the EFL that the EFL Cup round 2 draw will take place on Wednesday 9th August.

The draw is set to be broadcast live on Sky Sports following the round one tie between Burton Albion and Leicester City.

The draw will also be available to watch via the EFL's Twitter account.

Sheffield Wednesday are in the North Section of the draw, and will be ball number 18.

Who do Sheffield Wednesday next face in the Championship?

Putting the cup aside for the moment, it is back to Championship action for Sheffield Wednesday this weekend as they look to put their opening defeat to Southampton behind them.

Having played two home matches so far this season, the Owls face a trip away to Hull City in what should be another tricky test.

Like Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City lost their Championship opener last weekend, having been defeated 2-1 away at Norwich City.