Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz has refused to rule out a move for goalkeeper Axel Werner.

Journalist Angel Garcia, via The Star, claims that the Owls are interested in Werner, who has left Spanish side Elche at the end of his contract, but they face competition from Premier League outfit Crystal Palace.

Werner began his career with Atletico Rafaela in his native Argentina before joining Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in 2016.

He was part of the squad which won the Europa League in 2018, but his game time with Diego Simeone's side was limited and he had loan spells with Boca Juniors, Huesca, Malaga and Atletico San Luis during his time at the club.

Werner also struggled for minutes following his move to Elche in September 2021, making just five appearances during his two-year stint at the club and he spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan with Arsenal de Sarandi in Argentina.

He could now be set to make the move to Hillsborough as Munoz looks to strengthen his squad for the Championship, with the permanent signing of defender Reece James from Blackpool the club's only bit of business so far this summer.

What did Xisco Munoz say?

After his side's 2-1 pre-season friendly win at Chesterfield on Tuesday night, Munoz remained coy when asked about the links with Werner.

"Right now my table is very busy. Now is the moment to have good choices. I don’t want to say anything because I could give information! But for sure we try to get a better choice because we know what is important for us," Munoz told The Star.

"We are thinking we are close to signings, but I know the market is not easy. I know also we have very good players and we need work with either the same level or higher."

Wednesday will travel to Spain this weekend to face Real Murcia and Eldense and Munoz admitted he was hopeful of bringing in new additions before then.

"This is the idea," Munoz said. "But you never know about the market. We have a short time but for me the priority right now is to know exactly what the level of our squad is."

Would Axel Werner be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

Werner would be an intriguing signing for the Owls.

Wednesday are in need of goalkeeping reinforcements after David Stockdale's departure, while there are question marks over whether Cameron Dawson will continue as number one after his unconvincing performances at times in League One last season.

It is difficult to judge Werner given that he has only played 73 senior games in his career and while his lack of game time may be a concern, the fact he has spent time with Atletico Madrid and is reportedly attracting interest from Crystal Palace is an endorsement of his abilities.

With just over three weeks to go until Wednesday's Championship opener against Southampton at Hillsborough, Munoz will be desperate to bring in some much-needed new faces to bolster his squad.