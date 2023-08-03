Highlights Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Anthony Musaba, adding pace and creativity to their attacking options.

Musaba, who has played for Monaco and the Netherlands U21 team, brings huge potential and will give the Owls a different attacking dimension.

With a number of quality signings this week, Wednesday could avoid the predicted relegation battle and improve their squad for the Championship season.

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Monaco winger Anthony Musaba.

Musaba arrives at Hillsborough on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee and journalist Marc Mechenoua claimed yesterday that he has put pen-to-paper on a three-year contract with the Owls, with Monaco inserting a 20% sell-on clause into the deal.

Who is Anthony Musaba?

The 22-year-old began his career with NEC Nijmegen in his native Netherlands, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in 26 appearances in all competitions during his breakthrough season with the club in the 2019-20 campaign.

His outstanding form earned him a move to Monaco in June 2020, with the French giants paying between €2 to 2.5 million to land his signature.

Musaba struggled to establish himself in the Monaco first-team and he made just one appearance for the club, spending time out on loan with Cercle Brugge, Heerenveen, Metz and, most recently, Nijmegen.

After returning to his former club on a temporary basis in January, the Netherlands U21 international scored two goals in 18 appearances in all competitions to help his side to a 12th-placed finish in the Eredivisie.

How did Xisco Munoz react to the signing of Anthony Musaba?

Wednesday manager Munoz was delighted to get a deal over the line for Musaba, outlining the qualities that he believes he will bring to South Yorkshire.

"Anthony has big capacity with a lot of ability one against one and he is a player who learns and will give everything," Munoz told the club's official website.

"He has the experience of being with a big club like Monaco and now this is an opportunity for him at a big club like Sheffield Wednesday.

"He has a lot of pace, he is a good crosser of the ball and I think he will be a very good player for us."

Musaba becomes the Owls' seventh signing of the summer after the arrivals of Reece James, Juan Delgado, Ashley Fletcher, Pol Valentin, Di'Shon Bernard and Bambo Diaby as Munoz begins to stamp his mark on the squad after a slow start to the window.

Wednesday are also said to be closing in on the addition of goalkeeper Devis Vasquez on loan from AC Milan, with Munoz confirming the club's interest in the 25-year-old.

"Like I say, we have a big list of players. A lot of players want to come here and play with us so it's up to us to select which ones are ready and who can improve our squad," Munoz told YorkshireLive.

"He (Vasquez) is one of the names on our list and we'll see what happens. We have two excellent goalkeepers right now and they're training very good and they want to learn. The situation is if we bring another 'keeper in then we have three very good goalkeepers. We have alot of games so maybe they can play. We need to wait and see how we can make our best (efforts).

"For me the best situation is when you have two players for all the positions. The Championship is a very hard competition and so you need players to push one another. I don't know exactly how many we can sign until the end of the windows but we're working very hard."

Is Anthony Musaba a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

Musaba is an incredibly exciting addition for the Owls.

As Munoz says, Musaba will bring pace and creativity to the Wednesday team, which are two attributes that they were lacking prior to his arrival.

Musaba is a player with huge potential, underlined by the fact he was on the books of Monaco and has featured for the Netherlands at youth level and, while he will need time to adapt to the Championship, he will give the Owls a different attacking dimension.

It has been a busy week at Hillsborough and with a few more quality signings in the remainder of the window, Wednesday could avoid the relegation battle many have predicted for them.