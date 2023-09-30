Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's manager, Xisco Munoz, hopes that captain Barry Bannan will be available for their next match against West Brom after missing the 3-0 loss to Sunderland.

The club's poor form and negative atmosphere continue, with owner Dejphon Chansiri facing criticism from supporters and vowing not to invest more money into the club.

Bannan's absence was felt in the recent match, as the team lacked leadership and control. While his return may not change the outcome, his presence and experience would be valuable, especially during difficult fixtures like the upcoming one against West Brom.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz is hopeful Barry Bannan will be available against West Brom in the week after the captain missed the 3-0 loss at home to Sunderland last night.

Barry Bannan absent as Sheffield Wednesday’s poor form continues

The Owls have had a remarkable summer, with Darren Moore having left the club despite guiding the club back to the Championship.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri has come in for fierce criticism from the supporters, and he responded by vowing not to put more money into the club in the build-up to the Sunderland fixture.

The negative mood around Hillsborough didn’t change as the side were two down inside eight minutes, with the Black Cats making it three before the break, which is how the game finished.

There was also bad news for Wednesday in the team news, as Bannan was surprisingly not involved.

And, providing an update on the Scotsman, Munoz told the club’s media that the midfielder could be back for the trip to The Hawthorns in the week.

“He has a little injury and cannot play, this is a big moment because he is the captain. We hope to have him back for the next game.”

How big a blow is this for Sheffield Wednesday?

You only had to watch Wednesday against Sunderland to see how much they missed Bannan, although it’s not like results have been much better with him in the team.

Nevertheless, they lacked leadership and control last night, which is why they had conceded twice in eight minutes, leaving them with a massive task, and it was game over by the half hour mark.

Bannan may not have changed the outcome, but you would think that he would have brought a bit more quality to the side in terms of keeping possession, and his experience would have been useful on a night like that.

Therefore, the same applies against West Brom. It’s going to be a tough fixture, and the pressure is building on all connected to Wednesday due to this awful start, so the big players need to step up. Clearly, Bannan falls into that category, and it’s a relief that he doesn’t appear to have a serious problem.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

The club is in a mess right now, and in the bigger picture the situation with Dejphon Chansiri needs to be resolved, as his latest outburst just casts more doubts about the future of the club.

Yet, there are also short term problems, and the fans have understandably lost patience with Munoz, who has simply not done the job expected in the opening weeks.

But, the owner has stuck by the former Watford boss, and his latest statement doesn’t strike you as someone who will pay to sack a manager and then get a replacement in, at an additional cost. So, Munoz could get longer at Hillsborough than many think, and he needs to find the right formula quickly.

There’s no doubt the group is lacking quality in key areas, but they should be more competitive than they have been, and it needs to change if they are to avoid falling straight back to League One.

A trip to Albion in the week is not going to be easy, but the next six games do present Wednesday with an opportunity to get some points on the board.