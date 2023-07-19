The 2023-24 Championship season begins in just over two weeks time, yet Sheffield Wednesday are still to bring a single new face into the building this summer.

It was a turbulent June for the Owls who said goodbye to promotion-winning manager Darren Moore, with owner Dejphon Chansiri audaciously claiming that he asked for four times his current salary and a three-year contract to stay at the club.

Eventually, Wednesday appointed Xisco Munoz, a Championship promotion winner with Watford in 2021, as their new head coach, having had stints with Huesca and Anorthosis Famagusta since exiting the Hornets.

If Wednesday fans were expecting an advancement on their incoming transfer business following Xisco's arrival though then they were mistaken - just Reece James has re-signed on a permanent basis from Blackpool this summer and more bodies are needed soon to make sure the squad is up to scratch.

One player who has been linked with a move to Hillsborough though is Troy Deeney, and if that were to be completed then it would signal a reunion with Munoz, who he played under at Watford.

The Daily Mail claimed over a week ago that the 35-year-old was in talks over a player-coach role with the Owls following his two-year stint with boyhood club Birmingham City, where he scored 11 times in 56 appearances.

What has Xisco Munoz said on Troy Deeney to Sheffield Wednesday?

Quizzed over his future at the British Grand Prix recently, Deeney said he would make a decision within his future within the week, and now Munoz has issued a response when quizzed over the potential move.

"No, I have contact with Troy but I've not spoken with him recently because I've been very busy these last few days so it's the same situation," Munoz told YorkshireLive.

"Always there is the possibility, for everything. But we will see what happens. Right now we need to know exactly which profile of striker we have and then we will try to give something different. But you never can say never."

Where would Troy Deeney fit in at Sheffield Wednesday?

What we know from Munoz is that from wherever he has been, he tends to use a 4-2-3-1 formation as his favoured system.

The issue with that is Wednesday already have a few focal points should they play like that, wiht Michael Smith and Lee Gregory different types of players but Deeney would definitely be in the Smith mould.

There's also Josh Windass, Callum Paterson and Mallik Wilks to consider as well but all three can play in other positions in that formation, so Deeney would more than likely be competing with Smith and Gregory.

He didn't score many goals at Birmingham, but Deeney still has something left to give at Championship level and would be an experienced figure to bring into the dressing room as well.

If Munoz believes that Deeney can offer something on the pitch and as a coach then it's worth pursuing on a free transfer, but the Owls should not break the bank for him at the age of 35 if he is being considered to play an awful lot.