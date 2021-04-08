Xisco Munoz issues clear Watford message as promotion race hots up

Xisco Munoz insists he isn’t nervous about the promotion run-in, as Watford continue to fight for the second automatic promotion spot in the Championship.

The Hornets are currently embarking on a run of just one defeat in their last 13 games, winning 11 games over that period of time.

The Hornets picked up four points over the Easter weekend, defeating Sheffield Wednesday by a goal to nil at Vicarage Road before being held to a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough on Monday.

They still sit nine points clear of third-placed Brentford, though, however the Bees, as well as Swansea City, have a game in hand on the Hertfordshire club.

Watford take on fellow promotion hopefuls Reading tomorrow night in what is shaping up to be a big game for both sides in the race for promotion.

But speaking to the Watford Observer, Xisco insists that nerves are not affecting him, as his side gear up for their final six games of the season.

He said: “I’m enjoying this situation. It’s amazing. I was more nervous when we were far from our goal.

“I think now our team has good stability and we know we have good potential, we have good balance in attack and defence. Everybody knows the game, you can win, you can draw, you can lose, but I repeat now is the moment for everybody to enjoy it together and to give maximum power, big energy, and we will try.”

The Verdict

Watford have a very experienced, vibrant squad and most of them know what it takes to win promotion.

The Hornets still have some very tough games, though. They still have to play Norwich, Brentford and Swansea which could prove to be promotion-deciding games.

But if they keep playing like they have been then they should go on and win promotion along with Norwich, and Xisco doesn’t seem fazed which may be down to his upbringing and where he has come from.