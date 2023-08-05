Highlights Sheffield Wednesday started their 2023/24 campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Southampton last night at Hillsborough.

Xisco Munoz, the Sheffield Wednesday manager, hinted at an imminent transfer when questioned about David Vazquez, the AC Milan goalkeeper that has been linked with a move to the Owls.

David Vazquez, a 25-year-old Colombian goalkeeper, has yet to make his senior debut for AC Milan but has previous experience playing in South America.

Sheffield Wednesday's 2023/24 campaign got underway in losing fashion last night, with the Owls suffering a 2-1 defeat at Hillsborough to Southampton.

Given the Owls have just been promoted to the division, and that Southampton have just been relegated to the second tier, it was always going to be a tricky opening tie for Xisco Munoz's side, and so it proved.

There were just eight minutes on the clock when Nathan Tella's fine effort found its way into the back of the net, for example, although replays did reveal a slight deflection off teammate Adam Armstrong, so Armstrong is credited with the goal.

Wednesday did well to level things early in the second half through Lee Gregory from a set piece. However, a relatively late goal from Che Adams would go on to secure all three points for Russell Martins side.

Xisco Munoz hints at imminent Sheffield Wednesday transfer

Sheffield Wednesday fans should not feel too downbeat, though.

Particularly with Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz hinting to the media that there are set to be further arrivals at the club this summer, with one of them being imminent.

Indeed, when asked for progress on David Vazquez's proposed loan move to Hillsborough from AC MIlan, Xisco revealed, via The Star: "We are very close, very close. We will see if we can do it, but we’re very close.

“He’s a young keeper from Milan and he is a very good goalkeeper. Right now our back line is ready, we sign some players, but also our keepers. We need to have a stronger squad. They need to have some competition in some places.

“When we have that competition, it’s better for everybody. It makes sure everybody in our team must give 100 per cent.

“This is what I will try to do. With the two keepers we have here, they are good keepers. Now is the time for them to start to work hard every day and we will see who will start.”

As per The Star, Vazquez was seen with supporters during the club's opening night defeat against Southampton at Hillsborough.

The Star also reveal that the deal is believed to have been delayed due to documentation issues.

Who is Devis Vazquez?

Deviz Vazquez is a 25-year-old goalkeeper from Colombia currently playing for AC Milan.

We use the word 'playing' very lightly there, though, given that he is still yet to make his senior debut for the Italian side, having joined them back in the January window.

Prior to his arrival at San Siro, Vazquez played for Club Guarani, a club in the first division of Parguay whom he made a total of 31 appearances for.

Prior to that, Vazquez was on the books at Colo,bian side Boyaca Patriotas FC, but never made a senior performance for the club.