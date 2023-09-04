Highlights Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz is open to signing free agents to improve the squad and is constantly looking for ways to improve.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz has not ruled out signing free agents, as he insists he is always looking at ways to improve the squad.

Sheffield Wednesday’s summer transfer window

It was a remarkably busy summer at Hillsborough, with the club bringing in Munoz as their new head coach after Darren Moore surprisingly left following their return to the Championship.

As well as the change in management, there was a high turnover in players, as the squad was refreshed for the campaign ahead.

Whilst many new faces arrived, there was a feeling that the Owls could have done with one or two more going into Deadline Day, notably a striker, but they didn’t get any more through the door.

Of course, they will now have to wait until January to sign any players on loan or from a club, but they can do deals for any players out of contract.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Munoz explained that he is open to signing a free agent if they can help the Wednesday squad.

“Always. It's important. With me, I will always try to improve. If not, why not? We are thinking about what is best for the club. You're only thinking about how you can improve the situation and how you can improve your squad or your club. I'm working and I'm thinking. If we can do it, we will do it.

“You need to understand I don't only think for now. If you're only thinking of now, for sure you wouldn't sign some players because they haven't had a pre-season. If you want a result for tomorrow, you don't sign them. It's impossible for them to be ready tomorrow if he needs a minimum of four, five, six weeks to be ready. But if you are thinking about improving the situation for the club, why not? If it's better for us for the future, why not?

“I'm really happy with the squad we have but if something is good in the market, sure we have ambition to try to do it.”

Do Sheffield Wednesday need new signings?

In terms of numbers, the Owls probably do have enough to get through until January, as even though they could do with another body in the final third, they have enough players who should be able to contribute.

However, whether they have enough quality is up for debate, and one point from the opening five games suggests the team are short.

Ultimately, this is going to come down to whether the right player is available, and you’re obviously limiting your options when you search for new recruits outside the window. So, it will be interesting to see if Wednesday do any business, but Munoz is right to be keeping an open mind.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

There were plenty of positives to take from the draw at Leeds last time out, so it’s not all doom and gloom around Hillsborough, but they need to build on that point.

Munoz’s side are back in action when they host Ipswich after the international break.