Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz says Liam Palmer, George Byers and Mallik Wilks could be available for the pre-season friendly at Chesterfield on Tuesday night.

The trio missed the 1-1 draw with National League side York City at the LNER Community Stadium on Saturday as they continue their recoveries from injuries sustained last season.

What is the latest on Liam Palmer, George Byers and Mallik Wilks' injuries?

Defender Palmer featured in the Owls' successful League One play-off campaign, but he revealed that he had been struggling with injury and underwent surgery in Germany after the club's promotion.

"I got a bit of family time on holiday and things, and then made my way over to Germany for some minor surgery over there that was planned towards the back end of last season," Palmer told the club, quoted by Yorkshire Live. "I’m recovering well.

"I was playing with a bit of pain, a bit of stress, three months towards the end of last season that was managed by the doctors and physios so that I could be wheeled out for games; it was worth it in the end. I bust a gut to get the job done, and I’m on the right track now.

"It was key to get it sorted. Obviously the new manager has come in and I’ve had a chance to speak to him. I can’t wait to get involved.

"I’m doing my work on the side at the moment, hitting some really good targets, physios are really happy with how it’s gone, and hopefully I’ll be back soon."

Midfielder Byers has been sidelined since mid-March with a muscle injury, while forward Wilks had surgery on an injury sustained in April.

What did Xisco Munoz say?

Munoz revealed that Palmer, Byers, and Wilks are all progressing well and while they could play a part against the Spireites in midweek, he stressed he would not take a risk with their fitness.

"The positive thing is they are improving and getting better every day in the short time they have come back from the team," Munoz told Yorkshire Live.

"The negative thing is right now we can't use them. They are important players in our team."

"We will see," Munoz added. "It depends on their evolution.

"We could maybe take the risk in the Championship if it was in two to three days but, right now, I think we need to manage the situation better and try to make sure they are in good condition so they don't take a step back."

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

After the Chesterfield clash on Tuesday, the Owls travel to Spain where they will face Real Murcia and Eldense before concluding their pre-season schedule with friendlies against Doncaster Rovers and Luton Town.

Munoz will be determined to avoid a repeat of the injury problems which have plagued Wednesday in recent years and he is right to be cautious over Palmer, Byers and Wilks, particularly with plenty of time left for them to build up their fitness before the Championship opener against Southampton on Friday 4th August.

Palmer was the Owls' Player of the Year last season and Byers was hugely missed after picking up his injury, so it is essential that Munoz does not rush them back, while Wilks suffered an injury-disrupted first season at the club and should be managed carefully.

Munoz will be hoping his existing squad stay fit, but the Spaniard will also be keen to bring in much-needed reinforcements over the coming weeks, with the permanent signing of Reece James from Blackpool the club's only new addition so far this summer.