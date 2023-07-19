Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz has revealed that the Owls are "close" to making more summer signings and has confirmed that Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell is a player on their radar.

The Spaniard admitted the South Yorkshire club were behind their Championship rivals after a slow start to the summer window but made it clear that any new arrivals need to "give something different for the team".

Sheffield Wednesday 2023 summer transfers

Wednesday are preparing for life back in the second tier after winning promotion via the League One play-offs last term but the permanent signing of Reece James, who spent 2022/23 on loan at Hillsborough from Blackpool, has been the only deal done with more than a month of the summer transfer window already gone.

The change in the dugout, with Munoz replacing the departed Darren Moore, will not have helped but with less than three weeks to go until the start of the new season, there has understandably been concern and frustration among supporters due to the lack of movement in the transfer market.

Xisco Munoz on Sheffield Wednesday new arrivals

Speaking to The Sheffield Star after Tuesday's 0-0 draw in the pre-season friendly against Spanish third tier side Real Murcia, Munoz offered an exciting update concerning new arrivals and admitted that Wednesday were behind their rivals in terms of summer business.

He said: “Everything is close, some players are close."

Munoz added: “That part of the club is working very hard, he went on to say. I know people want to know names, but we need to know what we want exactly. It’s true that we are later (than others), but this is the market… We understand that whoever is coming needs to give something different for the team.”

Pressed on whether the deals would be done in time for the new arrivals to join up with the Owls out in Spain, he said: "This is the idea but we know what we want, what the team needs, because we’ve been with them and we know how to improve.

"I don’t feel pressure, of course we need players and we need to start moving, but we need players who can give something different. We can sign players, because we’re given a lot of players, but first I want to check them. I’ve checked them, and now I know exactly what the team needs.”

Peacock-Farrell made 47 appearances for Wednesday in 2021/22, conceding just 49 goals and keeping 17 clean sheets.

Sheffield Wednesday's interest in Bailey Peacock-Farrell confirmed

Peacock-Farrell, who impressed on loan at Wednesday in the 2021/22 campaign, has been strongly linked with a move back to Hillsborough after Burnley's promotion to the Premier League.

Munoz told Yorkshire Live that the 26-year-old is indeed a player on their radar as they look to tool up for the Championship.

He said: "Maybe yes, maybe no. He is one of the keepers that we have on our list) and I think he could be important for us.

"But you know it isn't easy. I try and give three or four options for each position and he's one. He's a very good 'keeper and if he can come with us then he can come with us but we'll see what happens."