Xisco Munoz has issued an honest message to Sheffield Wednesday supporters following Friday night’s loss to Sunderland.

A quickfire couple of goals from the Black Cats at Hillsborough saw Tony Mowbray’s side race into an early 2-0 lead, before Jack Clarke sealed all three points before half-time by making it 3-0 from the penalty spot.

It means the Owls are now winless in their opening nine league games of the new season.

Wednesday gained promotion to the Championship from League One last year, but are looking likely to go straight back down based on their form so far this campaign.

Wednesday have used a lot of new players throughout this term, with only five from the promotion team featuring in the loss to Sunderland.

What has Xisco Munoz said about Sheffield Wednesday’s poor form?

When asked whether he should consider using more of the older guard who helped the club gain promotion, Munoz responded: “Maybe.”

The Spaniard has admitted that he is struggling to come up with ideas as to why the players aren’t taking his tactical ideas on board.

“It’s important to start thinking about how you can improve the situation,” said Munoz, via The Star.

“You need to understand about some players and when you get home you start thinking about your first XI and the situation but we are one of the teams in the Championship who have used the most players and in pre-season everyone had the opportunity with me.

"If we need to change something, maybe, but you need the process in training.

“But I’m doing something wrong because if you’re not reaching the style you want, the level you want it’s because you are doing something bad.

“I need to try to give my best but with normality and logic.”

Munoz took the reins of the first team squad in the summer following the sudden departure of Darren Moore.

Moore guided the club to promotion via the play-offs after two campaigns in the third tier.

It has been a difficult start to life back in the second division, with Wednesday having earned just two points from a possible 27.

The gap to safety is already six points, highlighting the work that needs to be done to turn things around.

Wednesday will need an impressive run of form to get the team out of the bottom three.

Next up for Munoz’s side is a trip to the Hawthorns to face West Brom on 3 October.

Can Xisco Munoz turn things around at Sheffield Wednesday?

Munoz has a difficult task on his hand, and that he clearly doesn’t know his preferred XI yet is only making it harder.

The Wednesday squad isn’t perfect by any means, but two points from nine games is an unacceptable level of form in any tier of English football.

Munoz will be lucky to keep his position as manager if this persists much longer.

If the team fails to win either of their next two games then they’ll have reached the October international break without a victory, which could be enough for the Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri to pull the trigger on changing coach.