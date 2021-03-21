Xisco Munoz comments on Watford injury concern from Birmingham win

Watford manager Xisco Munoz has suggested that the injury scare suffered by left-back Adam Masina during his side’s 3-0 win over Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon is nothing serious.

Masina started for the Hornets as goals from Ken Sema, Nathaniel Chalobah and Andre Gray further boosted their hopes of automatic promotion, moving them six points clear of the play-off places.

However, Masina was forced off midway through the second half of the game, seemingly in some discomfort, although it now seems as though Munoz, and the player himself, are not too concerned by that injury scare.

Providing an update on Masina after the game, Munoz was quoted by The Watford Observer as saying: “He had a little pain in the back and so I asked after the after the game, he told me it’s nothing important,” said Munoz. “I don’t know if he was tired or not. But I think it is nothing important.

“I will say it’s better if you ask the doctor because sometimes, to me, they say it’s nothing and after maybe have a little problem, but it’s nothing important.”

Did these 15 former Watford players leave the club for a higher or lower fee than they arrived for?

1 of 15 Did Abdoulaye Doucoure leave Watford for a higher or lower fee than he arrived for? Higher Lower

So far this season, Masina has made 18 Championship appearances for Watford after missing several months earlier in the campaign through injury, with the 27-year-old going on to score twice during that time.

With the international break next week, Watford return to action over the Easter weekend at the start of April, as they host Sheffield Wednesday before travelling to The Riverside to face Middlesbrough.

The Verdict

This ought to be something of a relief for those of a Watford persuasion.

Masina has been an important for the Hornets since his return to the side, and you do feel as though there would have been concerns about the impact it could have had on their promotion push had this ruled him out longer term.

However, that now looks unlikely to be the case, which will obviously be a boost for Watford given the work Masina does for them on the left-hand side of their defence.

Indeed, with the international break now upon, Watford do at least have time to get Masina back fit before they are back in action, so it seems as though things have worked out much better than they could have done for them here.