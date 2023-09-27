Highlights Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz apologizes to fans for the poor start to the season and emphasizes the importance of their support.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz has apologised to Owls fans for the poor start to the 2023/24 Championship season but called on them to create an "amazing atmosphere" when Sunderland visit on Friday.

Wednesday have endured a nightmare start to life back in the second tier after their promotion last term and are bottom of the table - winless with just two points from their first eight games.

Naturally, that has meant pressure is building on Munoz, who was brought in to replace much-loved manager Darren Moore. Moore left by mutual decision after a disagreement with Dejphon Chansiri despite having taken the Owls up.

Indeed, former Wednesday player Carlton Palmer has told FLW that the Spanish coach may only have two or three games left to save his job.

Xisco Munoz's message to Sheffield Wednesday fans

Wednesday host Sunderland at Hillsborough on Friday and, speaking to club media ahead of that game, has sent a direct message to supporters.

He said: "We want the fans to stay together with the team.

"I am sorry to the fans for the start, our focus now is on the future and the game on Friday.

"We need to feel the amazing atmosphere we have at home, it's an important part of the game."

The Black Cats had won three games on the bounce ahead of Sunday's defeat to Cardiff City and sit fifth with 13 points from five games.

Munoz has recognised the importance of the Wearsiders' visit as his team search for a first victory under his management.

He said: "It's been a good week, we are working very well and for me this is important.

"Friday is important for us, we can change nothing in the past but we can learn from our mistakes.

"The first win is coming and we are working very hard for this.

"Right now, it's important that we are putting our focus on Friday's game.

The players are trying to give their best for the club.

"I know the passion they have in the dressing room and I know they will give 100% on Friday because this is important for our fans.

"One of the things about the Championship, you need to stay consistent.

"It's important that we arrive to the game against Sunderland with full power.

"We need to keep our attention at some moments in the game."

When could Xisco Munoz be sacked?

You'd imagine time is running out for Munoz to turn things around in South Yorkshire.

There has been little from the last few games to suggest that things are trending in the right direction for the Owls and it may soon reach the point when Chansiri has to pull the plug and look for a replacement.

With a run of three games in eight days starting on Friday, you'd imagine he may get that period to prove that he is the right man to take Wednesday forward and could go if he is unable to do so.

Who do Sheffield Wednesday play next?

After the visit of Sunderland, Wednesday head to The Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night.

They're back at Hillsborough on Saturday 7th October to take on Huddersfield Town, who are now led by Moore. In a cruel twist of fate, that could well be Munoz's last chance.