Xavi Quintilla from Villarreal to Preston: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Ryan Lowe will be hoping that his Preston North End side will be able to kick on after last season’s 13th-placed finish, with the former Plymouth Argyle man seeing the Lilywhites improve under his stewardship.

Naturally, expectations are likely to rise at Deepdale next season, with this summer providing Lowe with an extended opportunity to assemble a squad that is ready to meet these expectations.

One player that the Lilywhites have been linked with over the last 24 hours is Villarreal’s Xavi Quintilla.

What do we know so far?

25-year-old left-wing-back Quintilla has emerged on Lowe’s radar early into the official beginning of the summer transfer window, as per a report from Lancs Live.

Possessing one more year on his contract at the Yellow Submarine, he has spent the last two seasons out on loan with Norwich City and Leganes respectively.

The report states that the 25-year-old himself is keen on a move, however, there may be some complications when it comes to obtaining a Visa.

Is it likely to happen?

It is difficult to judge whether it is likely to happen or not, as there are a number of factors that will come into play here.

The positive signs are that he possesses a single year left on his contract, and the fact that Quintilla himself is keen on the move.

On the flip side of things, Visa issues have certainly complicated deals like this in the past, with it remaining to be seen if the wing-back would be able to meet the points demand.