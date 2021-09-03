Xande Silva sends four-word message following Nottingham Forest arrival

Nottingham Forest’s transfer business divided a lot of opinion this summer – none more-so than their deadline day business.

Frustrations have been high at the City Ground due to the club’s start to the 2021-22 campaign, with Forest failing to win a match in the Championship so far in five attempts.

Chris Hughton and his recruitment team made four acquisitions on Tuesday, with a double deal announced first as Olympiakos defender Mohamed Drager and Paraguayan youngster Braian Ojeda both signed on the dotted line.

The late, late capture was of Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence on loan and in the middle of that there was the permanent addition of West Ham’s Xande Silva.

The 24-year-old Portuguese forward put pen-to-paper on a two-year contract having spent last season out on loan in the Greek Super League at Aris Saloniki, scoring four times in 29 appearances.

Silva is set to provide competition for places out wide at the City Ground and a few days after penning his deal, the attacker has posted a short message to Forest fans which should really appeal to them.

The Verdict

Forest fans were less-than enthused with the news that Xande was set to sign for the club – mainly due to his goalscoring record.

Despite being capable of playing through the middle, he is more of a wide player who can cut inside and tries to make things happen from there, hence why he doesn’t have the goalscoring record of an out-and-out striker.

Hughton wasn’t able to find one of those players in the end, although he could explore free agency just like he has done with the signing of Rodrigo Ely, because they’re pretty thin in that department.

Silva is arriving as competition for the likes of Alex Mighten, Philip Zinckernagel, Joe Lolley and Brennan Johnson – that’s a talented set of players to be competing with but the Portuguese maestro will be hoping to hit the ground running immediately following the international break.