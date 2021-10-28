Xande Silva posts two-word message as forward waits for more Nottingham Forest action

Xande Silva hasn’t been able to break into the Nottingham Forest first-team on a regular basis yet since his move to the club over summer – and he has taken to Twitter to post a message to himself, and his followers.

The forward has played just once for his new side so far this season and even that came as a substitute in Forest’s 2-0 loss to Middlesbrough back in September.

Since that 24 minute outing, he has been unable to break into the squad and with Steve Cooper taking over – and getting the side firing – he has found minutes even harder to come by now.

The 24-year-old though has taken to Twitter and posted an optimistic message to his followers, with the youngster still trying to break into the mix.

Keep working 💯 — xande_silva (@xande_silva45) October 27, 2021

Silva then isn’t giving up hope of getting more gametime in the near future and will continue to put in the hard work on the training pitch to make a good enough impression on his new boss and convince him to give him minutes.

The attacker joined the Championship outfit from West Ham over summer, having only ever made two appearances for the Hammers in his career. Having spent time out on loan with Aris Thessaloniki FC, he managed to get a lot more action and the side were rewarded for trusting the player, as he managed to bag four goals.

However, upon his return to his parent side, the club decided to cut ties with him. He managed to stay in England though and sealed a move to Nottingham Forest, where he would no doubt have hoped to have played more than what he has so far. However, if the player continues to work hard, then he should seen find himself back in the first-team equation.

The Verdict

Xande Silva could prove to be a shrewd signing by Nottingham Forest. The forward is young and having worked at a top level with West Ham for a good few years – and with top flight experience in Greece to boot – he could be a solid squad option given more gametime.

The question is just when he will be able to find those additional minutes, especially considering the form of Forest since Steve Cooper took over. Whenever there is an injury or he manages to get a cameo appearance though, expect Silva to try and make his mark and prove he deserves a regular berth.