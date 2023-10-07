Norwich City sold some of their most valuable players this summer and will be hoping to avoid doing it again anytime soon.

The Canaries have mounted an early play-off charge after an underwhelming - and somewhat surprising - mid-table finish last term with their revitalised squad on the ascendency.

A wealth of experience have come through the doors at Carrow Road, the likes of Ashley Barnes, Danny Batth, Adam Forshaw and Shane Duffy providing much-needed quality and competition across all areas of the pitch.

However, such recruitment has seen several first teamers go the other way with the likes of Max Aarons and Andrew Omobamidele commanding significant fees from Premier League sides.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Andrew Omobamidele Nottingham Forest Permanent (fee involved) Max Aarons AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Milot Rashica Besiktas Permanent (fee involved) Bali Mumba Plymouth Argyle Permanent (fee involved) Kieran Dowell Rangers Permanent Teemu Pukki Minnesota Permanent Sam Byram Leeds United Permanent Danel Sinani FC St Pauli Permanent Michael McGovern Hearts Permanent Tim Krul Luton Town Permanent Christos Tzolis F Dusseldorf Loan Jonathan Tomkinson Bradford City Loan Abu Kamara Portsmouth Loan Josh Martin Without Club Permanent

As a result, David Wagner will be reluctant to let any more talent depart and will likely require significant sums for Norwich to part ways with their most prized assets as we predict Norwich's top five most valuable players.

Adam Idah - £6 million

Idah is a difficult one to value after showing glimpses of the highly-regarded potential he has earned in recent years.

The Irish international played 12 times in the Premier League as a teenager with the exciting forward set to be the club's number nine for many years to come.

The 22-year-old, however, has been unable to hold down the position, making just 11 Championship starts last season but is now enjoying his most productive season to date and if he continues to do so, could see his value in both the team and in the market rise significantly.

Josh Sargent - £12 million

Josh Sargent signed for Norwich City for around $11 million in 2021 from Werder Bremen with the forward experiencing mixed success in East Anglia.

The USMNT international played 70 times in the Bundesliga before moving to the Premier League, scoring two goals in 26 appearances as the Canaries were condemned to relegation. A difficult first test in English football, the 23-year-old bounced back in the second tier, scoring 13 times to finish the club's top scorer last term in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the club.

The forward went on to score three goals with one assist in his opening four games before sustaining a long-term injury with Sargent set for another positive season in the Championship.

Despite not being the most prolific attacker in his career, his overall ability, age and international pedigree bodes well for Sargent and would likely require a significant fee to prise him away from the club.

Marcelino Núñez - £17 million

The Chilean international enjoyed mixed success in his debut Championship campaign last season with the new man showing flashes of what he can do in the Norwich midfield.

A technically-gifted player, Núñez was not short of admirers this summer with reports from Chile stating Brighton & Hove Albion were interested in the player for a fee rumoured to be around £17 million.

While such a move never materialised, further opportunities to impress have been limited due to injury with the young midfielder looking to become one of the best midfielders in the division.

Gabriel Sara - £20 million

Sara, meanwhile, has become one of the standout performers in the division this season after impressing in his debut campaign.

The Brazilian scored seven goals with four assists last season and looks set to beat that tally this time round.

The 24-year-old is much more than his productivity in the final third though with his technical ability, expert passing and overall dominating presence in the heart of the midfield going to make him a target for many Premier League and European outfits in the near future.

Jonathan Rowe - £25 million

Jonathan Rowe has rocketed to the top of the list this season, scoring a plethora of goals in the opening ten matches of the season in a sparkling breakthrough display.

The 20-year-old winger ticks all the right boxes for a valuable superstar in the making in terms of age, length of contract and being a British talent all working in his and Norwich's favour.

On the contrary, the Canaries will be very reluctant to let their star talent depart but will need to resist temptation from top-flight interest if he continues such high-flying form, with his value only going to rise.