Leeds United have had quite an intriguing transfer window following relegation back to the Sky Bet Championship, and not all of it good.

As many as six significant players have departed the club on loan over the summer as a result of clauses in their respective contracts in the form of Jack Harrison, Marc Roca, Max Wober, Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen. Tyler Adams and Rodrigo also departed, with those two the only deals representing incomings of over £1m.

However, five additions have also been made in a bid to improve Daniel Farke's threadbare squad amid an ongoing injury crisis and player uncertainty.

The likes of Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon, Sam Byram and Ethan Ampadu were all signed prior to Leeds' season opener against Cardiff City.

However, in their three games so far, the need for a striker only grew, but on Thursday, the Whites secured the signing of clinical Championship forward Joel Piroe from Swansea City for over £10m. The Dutchman has scored 41 goals in his Championship career to date.

Leeds fans will no doubt be buoyed by such a transfer, and here is how they could end the rest of the window in satisfactory fashion.

Completion of Kamara deal

Leeds were one of three Championship clubs linked with Rangers' Finnish midfielder Glen Kamara alongside Middlesbrough and Coventry City.

However, according to FootballInsider the Whites are the club Kamara has opted to join, in a deal estimated to be in the region of £5.5m.

This would present a much needed addition to Farke's midfield, with depth in the centre of the park so scarce at present, which has led to 17-year-old Archie Gray starting every league game so far. Whilst he has impressed, the additions of such an experienced midfielder would only benefit his game moving forward.

Kamara has played 193 times for the Light Blues, scoring nine times.

Addition of major Championship coup

The links of 5-time German international Nadiem Amiri would increase Leeds' fans excitement towards the end of the window, as he could prove to be a vital asset in linking midfield to attack as the Whites face a game of catch-up on their promotion rivals.

Phil Hay of the Athletic reports that a £5m fee between Leeds and Bayer Leverkusen has been agreed, but Amiri remains in Germany at present with personal terms still to be agreed.

If successful in their pursuit, Amiri would undoubtedly be a major coup for Farke, as he has featured as a regular for Bayer Leverkusen, gaining domestic and European pedigree.

Fending off interest

Whilst the main news surrounding outgoings for Leeds has circled around the potential wherabouts of Wilfred Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra, it is imperative the Whites keep hold of someone who hasn't featured yet this season.

Cody Drameh has proven himself as a highly capable full/wing-back at this level in loan spells at both Cardiff City and Luton Town, achieving an iconic promotion with the latter just three months ago.

Despite this, the 21-year-old only has twelve months left to run on his contract, leaving Leeds in a very tough predicament.

Whilst Drameh is up against the experienced Luke Ayling in terms of a positional battle, he is more than adequate to feature regularly. So much so that Premier League sides such as West Ham United are monitoring his situation alongside Southampton.

Whilst a move to the Premier League may represent a higher fee, a potential loss to a promotion rival would be a bitter blow, as many believe he has the potential to surpass Ayling's current standard in a short period if he were given game time.

It is imperative that the Leeds hierarchy begin to explore the possibility of a new deal sooner rather than later.