Pritchard starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to play AFC Wimbledon

Another new era at Sunderland begins this weekend as Alex Neil takes the Black Cats down to AFC Wimbledon in Sky Bet League One.

The men from Wearside have certainly had a tough few weeks with results not going their way and manager Lee Johnson losing his job.

They still have firm promotion aspirations, though, and Neil will be eager to breathe new life into them from the very beginning of his tenure at the Stadium of Light.

He’s taken training at the back end of this week and it’ll be interesting to see what line-up he fields at Plough Lane, as the Dons welcome them down from the north east.

Here’s the XI we could see:

Certainly, as ever with a new manager arriving, it’s an opportunity for players to stake a fresh claim to get into the side and there’ll be plenty trying to impress Neil.

For the manager, meanwhile, it’s a chance to try and show what his ideas are going to be for the months ahead to the Black Cats support, with a packed out away end expected in this particular corner of south west London on Saturday afternoon.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Sunderland players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Fabio Borini? More Less