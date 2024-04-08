Southampton endured a frustrating afternoon away at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

The Saints were held to a goalless draw at Ewood Park, in what was an underwhelming performance where they rarely looked like scoring a winner.

As a result, they now find themselves 12 points adrift of the top two places, and still sat fourth in the Championship table.

That in turn, means that any hopes of automatic promotion this season look a long way away for Southampton.

Instead, they may have to focus on gathering momentum for the play-offs, after winning just three of their last ten matches in all competitions.

Next up for the Saints is the visit of play-off chasing Coventry City to St Mary's on Tuesday night, in what could be a tough task for Martin's side, after the Sky Blues' victory over Leeds United at the weekend.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the starting XI Southampton could name to try and get back to winning ways against Coventry, right here.

Goalkeeper: Gavin Bazunu

Bazunu has been Southampton's first choice between the posts in the league all season, and that looks unlikely to change here.

Left-Back: Jack Stephens

While it has raised plenty of questions, Martin has strongly defended his use of centre back Stephens at left-back recently, so it would be a surprise if the Saints captain does not start in that role here.

Centre Back: Jan Bednarek

If Stephens does indeed continue on the left of defence, that ought to mean that Bednarek is well set to keep his place in the centre of the backline against Coventry.

Centre Back: Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Harwood-Bellis has been another consistent feature in the backline for Southampton this season, and the Manchester City man should extend his partnership with Bednarek on Tuesday.

Right-Back: James Bree

Bree missed the game against Blackburn due to suspension after being sent off Ipswich. But having been given the nod ahead of Kyle Walker-Peters for that game, he may return at right-back now that he is available again.

Centre Midfield: Stuart Armstrong

Southampton have been given a boost in the build-up to this with the news that Armstrong is fit to return after missing the Blackburn game through concussion. The experienced midfielder would be a good shout to return to the side given his influence, potentially taking over from Joe Rothwell.

Centre Midfield: Flynn Downes

With Martin unquestionably a fan of Downes, the West Ham loanee has rarely missed out when fit this season, so stands a good chance of keeping his place in the side for this clash with the Sky Blues.

Centre Midfield: Joe Aribo

Aribo went closest to scoring for Southampton on Saturday with a header off the crossbar in the first half, and the dangerous midfielder is another who probably deserves to keep his place in the starting XI against Coventry.

Left-Winger: Ryan Fraser

Fraser has started Southampton's last two games since the international break after returning from injury, and the Newcastle loanee's experience and attacking threat could see him keep his place again for another significant outing.

Centre Forward: Che Adams

Adams was only used from the bench against Blackburn, but with that proving to be something of a toothless attacking display from Southampton, it may not be a huge surprise if the 27-year-old is restored to the lineup on Tuesday to provide an extra spark upfront.

Right-Winger: Adam Armstrong

Armstrong remains Southampton's top scorer this season by some distance, but after a relatively quiet afternoon at Blackburn, he will be hoping to make more of an impact against another of his former clubs on Tuesday night.