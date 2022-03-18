Burns starts: The Ipswich Town XI we expect to see v Oxford United

Ipswich Town take on Oxford United this weekend in Sky Bet League One in what is a significant game for both sides.

Eight points separate the two teams with Oxford currently sitting in fourth and looking to seal another play-off spot by the end of the season, whilst Ipswich are just outside of the top six and are looking to break in after picking up a fair bit since Kieran McKenna’s arrival at the club.

Certainly, it looks set to be a tight game and getting team selection right could be key for both managers this weekend.

In terms of Ipswich team news, Kayden Jackson has been ruled out for what could be the rest of the season with injury.

The game also comes too soon for Lee Evans, though he should be back in training as early as potentially next week.

Sam Morsy, meanwhile, faces a late fitness assessment before the game this weekend.

Here’s the potential Ipswich XI v Oxford…