Sheffield United had an exceptional season as they secured promotion from the Championship into the Premier League.

The Blades were consistent throughout the campaign under Paul Heckingbottom despite once again suffering a raft of injuries.

Their success is amplified more so having dealt with several significant off the field issues that have impact the side throughout the season, such as being under a transfer embargo and therefore unable to sign players.

Whilst a takeover is yet to happen for the club, disrupting plans for next season somewhat, Heckingbottom and some players within his squad will no doubt be looking ahead to next season and what their future may bring.

There will no doubt be incomings despite this uncertainty, as well as others looking to depart in the summer.

With that in mind, here are three players that could be pushing for a Bramall Lane exit this summer.

Some of these may want to move on permanently, whilst others may only be seeking a temporary exit for more game time.

3 Iliman Ndiaye - Permanent

Ndiaye's future is up in there with his contract due to expire in 2024. He's yet to sign a new contract with the club and is unlikely to do so at this point.

Ndiaye's representatives were apparently keen for the 23-year-old to explore other options outside of Sheffield United according to Paul Heckingbottom with that likely to happen again once the transfer window opens.

Considering the breakout season Ndiaye had, as well as his contract due to expire, it would be a surprise not to see the Senegalese international leave Sheffield United whilst his stock is at its current high.

2 Rhian Brewster - Loan

The former Liverpool youngster has had rotten luck since he arrived at Bramall Lane in 2020 for £23.5m.

He's been dogged by injuries with his career failing to take off in South Yorkshire. He suffered a season ending injury earlier in the season, meaning he was unable to contribute to the Blades' promotion run-in.

With this in mind, he might make the move back down to the Championship on loan to get some regular game time and kick-start his career.

He's certainly down the pecking order under Heckingbottom, with the likes of Oli McBurnie, Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge ahead of the 23-year-old in the pecking order in advanced positions.

With Sheffield United unable to move freely in the transfer market, it could leave a door open for Brewster should Heckingbottom fail to bring in another forward, but five goals in 63 appearances in a Blades shirt suggests a move elsewhere is needed.

1 Daniel Jebbison - Loan

Jebbison proved an incredibly useful asset for Heckingbottom in the closing stages of the 2022/23 season.

Jebbison's ability to turn and run with the ball, terrorising defenders was a huge plus for the Blades, giving them a different dimension of attack as opposition defences grew weary.

However, going into the Premier League might be a step up too far for the youngster who still needs regular game time at Championship level before being trusted in the top flight.

It will certainly help his development as well as he showed signs of immaturity last season, with his red card away at Wrexham an indication of that.

A loan move to a Championship side could therefore be on the cards, with Jebbison likely to come back to the Blades a better player should he choose to leave temporarily.