One club in reported turmoil this pre-season is Blackburn Rovers, as Jon Dahl Tomasson's immediate future with the club remains uncertain.

In recent days, reports from the Mirror suggest that the Dane is considering his future amid warnings of a "fire-sale".

The aforementioned report states that the Venky's have been advised to cut their costs at Ewood Park by 20 percent, making it tougher for Rovers to operate in the transfer market if they are to make another bid for the Championship play-offs, having finished seventh last season.

This put a dent in Tomasson's transfer vision, as the Mirror were the first to break such news.

So far, Blackburn's summer additions have been in the form of Niall Ennis and Sondre Tronstad on free transfers, along with the loan signing of Arnor Sigurdsson.

Who could leave Blackburn this summer?

However, on the flip side of that, here at FLW we analyse a trio of players who could soon depart between now and the end of the summer transfer window if the aforementioned "fire-sale" was to take place.

Adam Wharton

It has been no secret that Adam Wharton is one of the most sought-after talents throughout the Championship.

Due to the 19-year-old still having four years left on his current contract at Ewood Park, the ball is very much in Blackburn's court as a handful of Premier League clubs circle around his signature this transfer window.

However, as a result of the Venky's financial situation, it may be a case that Rovers will have to sell their academy graduate in an attempt to boost the club's financial standpoint.

Everton, Newcastle United & Crystal Palace are reported to show the most interest in the young midfielder, despite Alan Nixon reporting that Palace may struggle to afford his services.

This is certainly a transfer saga to keep an eye out on for the remainder of the transfer window.

Thomas Kaminski

The Belgian goalkeeper has been a target of Luton Town's ever since their promotion in the Championship play-off final, as Rob Edwards looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the club's maiden Premier League campaign.

Due to the financial restrictions Luton will have compared to the rest of the division, the signing of Kaminski would be very shrewd, and if anything, beneficial to the player himself having not featured in any of Blackburn's final 18 Championship matches with Aynsley Pears favoured by Tomasson instead.

Similarly to Wharton, Kaminski still has two years left to run on his contract, so Rovers have set their stall out regarding a valuation.

Ash Phillips

Despite only just making his breakthrough for Blackburn, youngster Ash Phillips is another asset who could depart this summer based off the club's current position off the field.

Having made his league debut for Rovers in the third game of last season in a 2-1 victory against West Bromwich Albion, Phillips' progression saw him pen down a five-year contract in East Lancashire just a month later.

It is this contract that makes him an asset to the club, as Tottenham look to complete his signing.

So far Phillips has made eight appearances for Blackburn, and, like the aforementioned Wharton, was called up to the England U19's last September, for whom he has featured six times.