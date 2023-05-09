This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Millwall would "love" to see Ashley Barnes make the move to The Den this summer, according to this morning's report from Alan Nixon.

The Lions missed out on the play-offs yesterday following their 4-3 home defeat against Blackburn Rovers - and may be keen to get some of their business done early to give themselves the best chance of securing a top-six finish next season.

Barnes is one player who could potentially come in, with the experienced forward set to leave Burnley on the expiration of his contract this summer.

Despite this, he could potentially be too expensive to bring in with the player unlikely to be on a modest salary at Turf Moor.

This and the fact plenty of other teams are also in the race for him could see them lose out - but the board backed Gary Rowett last summer and could do again this summer.

With this, you feel a move for Barnes could be within reach. We asked three of our FLW writers to give their verdicts on whether he would be a good signing for the Lions.

Brett Worthington

This would be a very solid addition for Millwall.

It is no surprise that they are looking to improve their attack for the new season after just missing out on the play-offs by the narrowest of margins.

Barnes has shown throughout this campaign that he is a player who still has plenty to offer in the Championship and would bring valuable experience to a team like the Lions.

One area Millwall probably need to improve on is goals at the top end of the pitch, and Rowett will know that bringing someone like Barnes through the door will give them a real presence at the top end of the pitch and know-how at the top end of the Championship.

This deal would be a real statement from Rowett's side and would stand them in good stead for making another promotion push next season.

Ned Holmes

This could be a fantastic signing for Millwall.

Ashley Barnes has proven this season he's still a very useful player in the Championship and the Lions need more forward firepower.

They've been too reliant on Tom Bradshaw up top and Barnes would provide them with an extra option.

Millwall came heartbreakingly close to the play-offs this term and only need to add a bit more quality to help them get over the line next time. Signing Barnes would be a step in the right direction.

We've seen at Burnley that he's effective with the ball at his feet and in a more direct style, which the Lions are not afraid to turn to when needs be.

This would be a great signing for Millwall but they won't be the only club interested.

Adam Jones

You feel the Lions need a bit extra if they want to get themselves into the play-offs next season, even with Zian Flemming at their disposal.

With the experience Barnes has and the fact winning has become a habit for him, he could be an excellent short-term addition to have at The Den.

Physical enough to cope in Rowett's team, he can also operate both up top and in an advanced midfield role, something that could make it easier for Millwall's boss to change formation mid-game if required.

Some will argue that the club should be looking at younger players, but on a free transfer and with promotion-winning experience under his belt, this could be a smarter signing than many people would give it credit for.

They shouldn't be looking to spend too much on his salary though.