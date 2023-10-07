Highlights Blackburn Rovers may sell 19-year-old midfielder Adam Wharton in the January transfer window due to interest from Premier League clubs.

If Wharton is sold, Blackburn could target Birmingham City's Jordan James as his replacement, offering him a more important role than he has at St Andrew's.

Blackburn may also look to reinforce their defense by signing Union SG center-back Ross Sykes, who could be a long-term option at centre-back.

The summer window was a frustrating one for Jon Dahl Tomasson, who made it no secret that he was disappointed by Blackburn Rovers' activity as they looked to build on a strong first season at Ewood Park and replace some key players.

Rovers have endured a tough start to the 2023/24 campaign and sit just two points above the drop zone ahead of Saturday's visit to fellow strugglers QPR.

Tomasson will hope that the January window, which is now less than two months out, will bring fresh reinforcements but there could be departures as well.

With that in mind, we've predicted three Blackburn transfers that could happen when the market is open again in the first month of 2024...

Adam Wharton is sold

A new transfer window will surely mean fresh interest in Blackburn's greatest asset - 19-year-old midfielder Adam Wharton.

Wharton has emerged as one of the most highly-rated young players in the Championship and has turned heads with his performances for Rovers and sky-high potential.

A host of Premier League clubs were linked over the summer, including Arsenal, Brighton, Chelsea, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Tottenham, and Wolves, and it would be no surprise to see even more teams join the race for his signature in the new year.

Every player has their price and Wharton's may well be met in the January window.

Losing the England age-group international would certainly be a blow but it would give Tomasson some cash to invest in his squad - something that was severely limited in the summer.

Jordan James signs

Should Wharton be sold, reports suggest that Rovers could turn their attention to Birmingham City up-and-comer Jordan James as his replacement.

The sale of their own rising star would mean the Lancashire club would have the money to test Blues' resolve concerning the Wales international

Going from St Andrew's to Ewood Park may appear a sideways move but James has mostly been limited to substitute appearances this term and Blackburn may well be able to offer him a more important role, which could tempt him to make the switch.

As we saw in the summer with Jobe Bellingham, Birmingham are willing to let their young players move for the right price.

Ross Sykes joins

Defence looks like an area that needs bolstering for Blackburn, who - alongside Rotherham United - have got the worst record in the Championship after 10 games with 21 goals conceded already.

That is, in part, due to the front-foot and attack-minded style of football employed by Tomasson this term but even so, Rovers may well look at reinforcing their backline in January.

Having missed despite reported summer interest, Rovers could reignite their interest in Union SG centre-back Ross Sykes.

He was valued in the region of £600,000 in July and a return to English football may well appeal to him if the Lancashire club can stump up the cash.

The 24-year-old could be a long-term option at centre-back and is a target to watch ahead of January.