2 in, 2 out: The Middlesbrough January transfer business that could happen

The transfer window has only been open for over 24 hours and Middlesbrough have already been active.

Chris Wilder has wasted no time in getting into action with the addition of Brighton forward Aaron Connolly on a loan deal until the end of the season.

And there could be more to come with Boro wanting to get back to the Premier League as soon as possible and they’re currently in a decent position to do so.

What business could be done for the rest of the month though? Let’s look at some potential transfer dealings that could occur at the Riverside.

In: Folarin Balogun

Despite Connolly coming in to bolster Boro’s attack, Wilder clearly wants more as Arsenal youngster Balogun is a target, per Sky Sports.

The 20-year-old has been on fire for the Gunners’ under-23 side this season, scoring 13 times in 11 under-23 Premier League games and the decision has been made that he can go out on loan this month.

There’s a plethora of Championship clubs interested but Wilder wants to win the race for Balogun’s signature desperately.

Out: Uche Ikpeazu

To make sure everyone gets enough game-time up-front at the Riverside, someone may have to depart and the recently-signed Ikpeazu may be that individual.

A summer signing from Wycombe, Ikpeazu was a Neil Warnock signing and since Wilder arrived, the 26-year-old has been limited to substitute appearances.

Whilst there was a role for the battering ram of a forward before, the addition of Connolly means he’s now further down the pecking order and with Millwall said to be interested, Uche’s time on Teesside could be a brief one.

In: Matt O’Riley

According to the Sky Sports transfer blog (December 31, 15:16), Boro are one of a number of teams interested in MK Dons midfielder O’Riley after he’s impressed massively in League One.

Huddersfield and Swansea are thought to be in direct contact with the Dons over a potential transfer but that doesn’t mean Wilder’s side cannot get involved.

O’Riley has six goals and four assists to his name this season so it would be no surprise to see him make a Championship move – it just depends which club it’s with.

Out: Paddy McNair

Chris Wilder has said that Northern Ireland international McNair will not be sold this month, but sometimes heads can be turned with big bids.

The ex-Manchester United man is of interest to both West Ham and Celtic this month but it would take a massive offer for Boro to even consider parting company with one of their star men.

Equally adept in both the centre of defence and in the engine room, McNair is a stopper, scorer and provider of goals so it’s no surprise to see he’s attracting interest – but it would take a lot for him to be cashed in on.