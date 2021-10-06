Wyke in: Wigan Athletic’s best starting XI from what we’ve seen so far this season – Agreed?

Compared to where they were this time last year, life is pretty sweet for Wigan Athletic right now.

At the start of the 2020-21 season the Latics were still in administration and they didn’t come out of it until March of this year, when they were taken over by a Bahraini consortium.

After staying in League One thanks to the management of Leam Richardson, the new ownership made significant investments over the summer which saw transfer fees paid for the likes of Jason Kerr, Stephen Humphrys and James McClean and big wages paid for ex-Sunderland man Charlie Wyke.

23 questions about some of Wigan Athletic’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 Between what years did Lee Nicholls play for Wigan at senior level? 2010-2016 2011-2016 2012-2016

Richardson has a lot of players to choose from with depth in many positions very strong, but what has been their best line-up so far this season? Let’s take a look.

This team pretty much chooses itself on recent form and the fact that Richardson has chosen pretty much a settled line-up.

The likes of Gwion Edwards, Stephen Humphrys and Jordan Jones – all top League One players – have struggled to get into the team because of how well the current starting 11 are playing.

That includes Tendayi Darikwa playing out of position at right-back as he covered for Tom Pearce who was out injured, with the latter not getting back in since with Max Power operating at right-back.

Tom Naylor, Kelland Watts, Jordan Cousins, Jack Whatmough and Ben Amos have featured in a consistent solid spine to the side and it’s hard to see any of them losing their places any time soon.

It’s going forward that Richardson has dilemmas with, but the current foursome of Callum Lang, Will Keane, James McClean and Wyke right now, with the latter finally firing after a tough opening to the season.

If Wigan keep on winning games of football then you can expect to see the aforementioned 11 remain as starters under Richardson – but this is the EFL and nothing is ever that straight-forward.