Wyke in, Lafferty out: The ratings suggest this is the best Sunderland XI this season

Sunderland have it all to do if they’re to secure promotion to the Championship at the second time of asking.

A run of four games without a win has seen the Black Cats drop to 7th place in League One with an inferior goal difference being what keeps them out of the play-off spots.

Performances have been much-improved in 2020, but there’s still plenty to improve on as they move into the final weeks of the season.

But what has been Phil Parkinson’s strongest starting XI according to the average ratings from Whoscored?

Find out below….

Despite an early-season battle for the jersey, Jon McLaughlin has certainly established himself as the club’s best goalkeeper with an average rating of 6.7.

Jordan Willis takes his place in the best XI with a rating of 6.8 after a largely impressive campaign for Phil Parkinson’s side.

Alim Ozturk also makes the grade with a rating of 6.6 at the heart of the back three.

Tom Flanagan has only recently reclaimed his place in the starting XI but boasts the highest average rating of any Sunderland defender.

Luke O’Nien has been hugely impressive on the right flank and thoroughly deserves his spot in the side with a rating of 7.1.

Denver Hume has also come on leaps and bounds this term and takes his spot on the left with a rating of 6.6.

George Dobson has been a first team regular under Phil Parkinson – a role that his 6.8 average rating certainly justifies.

Sunderland skipper Max Power also makes the grade after leading by example in the club’s pursuit of automatic promotion to the Championship.

In attack, Lynden Gooch takes his place on the left flank with a rating of 6.8 – that’s despite his recent drop in form.

Phil Parkinson’s top performer, however, has been Chris Maguire who has an average rating of 7.4 after some impressive displays for Sunderland.

The striker role goes to Charlie Wyke who has put in some decent displays this term, however a lack of real striker competition is probably why he keeps that spot.