Summary Wrexham lead the promotion chase with favorable fixtures, keeping the pressure on Wycombe.

Wycombe face tough competition in the run-in, needing strong performances to secure promotion.

Charlton and Stockport remain contenders, but Wrexham and Wycombe are the focal points in the race.

An exciting battle for promotion is on the cards in League One, with four teams looking like they could join Birmingham City in the top two come May.

Wycombe Wanderers, Wrexham, Charlton Athletic, and Stockport County are all in contention to join Birmingham in occupying the automatic promotion places when all is said and done.

The Chairboys have been in the driving seat for the majority of the season, but Wrexham have come on strong recently, securing two big victories over Wycombe and Stockport, respectively. This has seen the promotion race completely change from how it looked a couple of weeks ago.

League One table (as of 25th March 2025) Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 36 35 83 2 Wrexham 38 22 74 3 Wycombe Wanderers 37 28 71 4 Charlton Athletic 38 14 66 5 Stockport County 38 18 65

Both the Hatters and Charlton remain as outside contenders for promotion, with the focus primarily on the current top two of Wrexham and Wycombe. However, neither of the former two will be counting themselves out just yet with eight games remaining in the 2024/25 season.

With that in mind, we’ve delved into each of the four promotion contenders’ last eight fixtures, evaluating who has the most favourable run-in and who could be sweating a little bit by looking at their upcoming fixtures.

Wycombe Wanderers' last nine fixtures

Wycombe have been in the driving seat in the race for promotion for the vast majority of the season, but a change of management and a busy January window has led to a lot of adaptation at Adams Park. This has seen them slip to third, but they can retake second if they win their game in hand on Wrexham.

On paper, the Chairboys have arguably the toughest run-in of the four teams gunning for that final automatic promotion place. Mike Dodds’ men still have to play five of the top eight in their last nine, including automatic promotion rivals Charlton and Stockport. This certainly makes life very tough heading into the business end of the season.

Wycombe Wanderers' final nine fixtures Date Opponent Venue 29th March Lincoln City Adams Park, High Wycombe 1st April Shrewsbury Town Adams Park, High Wycombe 5th April Reading Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading 8th April Huddersfield Town John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield 12th April Stevenage Adams Park, High Wycombe 18th April Bolton Wanderers Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton 21st April Charlton Athletic Adams Park, High Wycombe 26th April Leyton Orient Brisbane Road, London 3rd May Stockport County Adams Park, High Wycombe

A defeat against their closest competitors two weeks ago was a huge blow to Wycombe’s chances of promotion, but they were able to respond with a 3-2 victory over Rotherham the following Tuesday. Despite this, performances have left a lot to be desired, as the Chairboys have looked too one-dimensional at times in recent weeks.

Importantly, Wycombe’s fate is still in their own hands, heading into their final nine matches. But, with arguably the hardest run-in of the four promotion competitors and below-par performances, it’s going to be a tough task for the Wanderers to take the fight to their Welsh rivals.

Wrexham AFC's last eight fixtures

After securing victory over the Chairboys, it seems Wrexham have now taken over the driving seat in the promotion race. Whilst they can be overtaken by Wycombe if they win their game in hand, they’ll still be level on points with the Buckinghamshire outfit, only trailing on goal difference.

On paper, the Red Dragons seem to have the most favourable run-in compared to the rest of their promotion rivals. Only three of their final eight opponents currently reside in the top half of the League One table, which certainly makes for pleasant reading for Wrexham supporters.

Wrexham AFC's final eight fixtures Date Opponent Venue 29th March Exeter City St James Park, Exeter 1st April Cambridge United Abbey Stadium, Cambridge 5th April Burton Albion Stok Cae Ras, Wrexham 12th April Wigan Athletic DW Stadium, Wigan 18th April Bristol Rovers Stok Cae Ras, Wrexham 21st April Blackpool Bloomfield Road, Blackpool 26th April Charlton Athletic Stok Cae Ras, Wrexham 3rd May Lincoln City Sincil Bank, Lincoln

Regardless of league position, Phil Parkinson’s men have still got some tough places to visit. They start off at St James Park, where Exeter City have hit some form as of late, proving to be a hard team to break down. Wycombe will be hopeful that on-loan defender Alex Hartridge can provide another shut-out.

Despite having the most favourable run-in of the promotion candidates, anyone can beat anyone in League One, and the experienced head of Parkinson will know this all too well. Wrexham mustn’t get complacent in games they’re expected to win and make sure they get the job done.

Charlton Athletic's last eight fixtures

Charlton looked like a real threat to both Wycombe and Wrexham, having put together a strong run of form at just the right time to put pressure on their rivals. However, a 3-0 hammering at the hands of Peterborough United last weekend would’ve hit Nathan Jones’ side like a brick wall.

The Addicks don’t have the easiest run-in by any stretch of the imagination, as they face a wide range of teams at the top and the bottom of League One, making for a difficult end to the campaign. Six of Charlton’s last eight are against teams that still have promotion or survival to play for.