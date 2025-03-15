Wrexham AFC beat Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 in a result that could prove pivotal in the battle for promotion from League One, with a late Sam Smith goal enough to earn the Red Dragons three points at Adams Park.

The first half was dominated mainly by Wycombe, who had the better chances. Fred Onyedinma and Daniel Udoh tested Arthur Okonkwo, who refused to be beaten. The first half ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

Smith smashed the post early in the second-half after a poor Wycombe backpass, as Wrexham looked the strongest of the two sides before play was halted due to a medical emergency.

The game was resumed after a lengthy delay and a ten-minute warm-up period for the players. Wrexham scored via Smith in the 80th minute, with a beautiful volley that would prove to be the winner.

The big shock of the afternoon was before kick-off, as League One top scorer Richard Kone was absent from the squad for arguably Wycombe's biggest game of the season.

The first real chance of the game fell to the hosts. Some nice link-up play between Garath McCleary, Jack Grimmer and Cameron Humphreys on the right allowed the latter to whip in a cross. Onyedinma rose the highest, but his header was caught by Okonkwo.

The Chairboys continued to crank up the pressure on their promotion rivals. Daniel Udoh's long-range effort tested Okonkwo, who almost spilled what looked to be a routine catch. Joe Low then headed a Luke Leahy free-kick wide of the post minutes later.

The first 30 minutes weren't the greatest advert for the top of League One. A lot of long ball was being played by both sides, which wasn't having much success for either. Jay Rodriguez and Max Cleworth came close for Wrexham, despite being firmly second best in the opening exchanges.

Nothing else of note happened in the first-half, with the teams leaving the field as they started. Wycombe were the better side in the first period, but once again just didn't look like scoring.

Both teams re-emerged after the break unchanged, with Wycombe kicking towards a packed-out terrace for the second 45 minutes.

There was a lengthy stoppage just a few minutes after play resumed. George Dobson had a nasty head collision with Onyedinma. The Wrexham midfielder was able to pick himself back up and rejoin the action after leaving the pitch temporarily.

The Red Dragons had the best chance of the game on 57 minutes. A terrible mishap by Caleb Taylor, whose header back to Will Norris was way too short, which gifted Smith a one-on-one. Somehow that £2m man struck the post from just a few yards out. A real let-off for the Chairboys.

It took Wycombe until the 65th minute to show any creativity in the second half. Humphreys with a driving run deep into the Wrexham half resulted in a shot that was turned behind for a corner. After spilling the initial cross, Okonkwo managed to gather the ball at the second time of asking.

The game was brought to a halt in the 77th minute as Wycombe were about to swing in a corner. The supporters thankfully managed to get the attention of the referee and players as there was a medical emergency in the Wrexham end, with both sets of players returning to the dressing room.

It was announced that the players would return to the pitch after a ten-minute warm-up to play out the last 13 minutes, and when the game got underway with a Wycombe corner, it almost saw the hosts take the lead. Taylor was denied by a brilliant save from Okonkwo, then Low fired over.

Straight down the other end, Wrexham took the lead via Smith. A wonderful volley from the January signing left Norris with no chance, sending the away end into bedlam.

Okonkwo then produced another moment of magic to deny James Berry. Udoh won the ball high up the pitch and played it to Garath McCleary. His crossfield pass to Berry was inch-perfect, but the ex-Arsenal man was able to get down low to stop the winger's shot.

After five minutes of stoppage time, that was all that was written for the match and Wrexham took the points in a vital match. Wycombe were below par all afternoon, and punished for it in the promotion race. Truth being told, the Blues never looked like scoring.

The Red Dragons leapfrog the Chairboys into second place, but the Blues have a game in hand.

Wycombe Wanderers player ratings

W. Norris - 6

J. Grimmer - 6

J. Low - 7

C. Taylor - 6

A. Reach - 5 (S. Vokes 89'(6))

J. Scowen - 6

L. Leahy - 5

C. Humphreys - 6

G. McCleary - 4 (M. Westergaard 89'(6))

D. Udoh - 6

F. Onyedinma - 6 (J. Berry 72'(6))

Unused substitutes: F. Ravizzoli, T. Bakinson, G. Kodua, S. Bradley

Wrexham AFC player ratings

A. Okonkwo - 8

R. Longman - 6

M. Cleworth - 7

E. O'Connell - 7

L. Brunt - 6

J. McClean - 6

M. James - 6

G. Dobson - 6

O. Rathbone - 6 (E. Lee 74'(7))

J. Rodriguez - 6 (S. Fletcher 70'(7))

S. Smith - 7 (T. O'Connor 90+4'(N/A))

Unused substitutes: M. Howard, J. Marriott, J. Mendy, D. Scarr

Match attendance

It was a sold-out crowd of 9,333 at Adams Park with 1,816 making the trip from North Wales on Saturday afternoon.

Mike Dodds pleased with elements of Wycombe's performance

Speaking to the press after the game, Wycombe head coach Mike Dodds started by sending his well wished to the Wrexham fan who fell ill at the match, saying: "On behalf of everyone associated with the football club, we wish him and his family well."

Dodds then continued on the match: "The disappointment from our point of view was we spoke in these type of games are going to be decided by moments, and I think it was one minute 20 seconds between them clearing the ball off the line and the ball being in the back of the net.

"That's how brutal it can be at the top and it's a harsh lesson for us.

"I was pleased with elements of the performance. I thought our out of possession stuff was excellent, we completely nullified them, but to give them credit they were well organised out of possession."

Phil Parkinson lauds Wrexham spirit after tough afternoon

Speaking to the press after the game, Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson also sent his well wishes to the supporter, saying: "[My] thoughts are with him and his family. We've been told he's in a stable condition and that's the most important news."

He continued regarding his side's victory: "We spoke in the dressing room with another 20 minutes to play, could we be the team that starts the best, could we put in a performance in a 20 minute game and do it for our supporters.

"The lads certainly did that, started by defending the corner which is always a nervy moment when you've waited so long.

"Sam Smith, I thought he was real threat, particularly [in the] second-half. [He] hit the post, really unlucky and could've had a penalty but he took his goal brilliantly, that's a real goalscorers goal."