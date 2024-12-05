Most Bolton Wanderers supporters remain intensely frustrated with the performances of their side at the moment but the Trotters are getting results that are keeping them in the automatic promotion race.

Ian Evatt discussed the fact Bolton’s start is not all that bad and has dismissed people suggesting it has been an "awful" opening few months but whilst many would disagree with him based on performances, the Whites remain in touching distance.

They were one of the pre-season title favourites and in past campaigns, their early struggles may have ruled them out of contention but the overperformance of a couple of teams, most notably Stockport County, Wrexham and Wycombe Wanderers, as well as the underperformance of a few others, such as Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, and Peterborough United, means that the field is wide open.

Evatt said prior to the season that he didn’t believe League One was going to see one or two teams get over 90 points like has been the case in the past and whilst the current rates mean he is probably going to be wrong on that, he would be right in suggesting a team hasn’t yet run away with the league title – and that is keeping Bolton in the mix.

Ian Evatt's L1 record after 17 games 2021/22 22 points 2022/23 28 points 2023/24 38 points 2024/25 30 points

Top two Wrexham and Wycombe cannot be trusted yet

The current top two teams occupying the League One automatic promotion spots are a Wrexham side that gained promotion via League Two last season and a Wycombe team that in pre-season were, at best, viewed as outsiders for a play-off push.

Now, as we head into the busiest schedule of the year with the congested festive fixture pile-up, both Wrexham and Wycombe look like sides destined to sustain a top-two challenge.

However, concerns would arise for both for different reasons. In the case of Wrexham, this is already a massive overperformance with a manager in Phil Parkinson known for going on streaks, both good and bad.

There is an expectation that whilst they may well finish inside or at least challenge for the top six, it is too early in the building of their squad and club to mount a serious title challenge.

As for Wycombe, their squad is deeper than a neutral may expect and their coach, Matt Bloomfield, is also one of the most exciting young managers in the EFL but, again, they are already surpassing expectations and it remains to be seen whether they can keep their current levels up consistently across a whole season.

There is also the Aaron Morley factor, with the Bolton loanee thriving since being deemed surplus to requirements at the Trotters in the summer but now a candidate for recall, which would come as a significant blow to the Chairboys' promotion hopes.

Wrexham and Wycombe have performed admirably and may well sustain promotion challengers throughout the campaign but they are not of the level of the likes of Ipswich Town, now in the Premier League, Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth, or Sheffield Wednesday of recent seasons.

They were big spenders with big squads and reputations that had been building toward propelling themselves at the League One title. In contrast, Wrexham and Wycombe have thus far taken advantage of a third-tier whereby the standard is lower and the top half is wide open.

League One's big spenders haven't clicked

Though Birmingham City are third and have games in hand over the top two, they have not quite hit the heights expected of them for a side that spent over £30 million in the summer transfer window.

Blues are still heavy title favourites and for good reason, even if they've not yet been the dominant third-tier force that many would have been expecting.

Beyond Birmingham, though, none of the tipped-up sides from pre-season have set the world alight with Peterborough massively struggling alongside Charlton Athletic and Rotherham United, whilst Huddersfield have been as frustrating and inconsistent as Bolton.

Wanderers have not been at the levels expected of them this term but the 2024/25 League One landscape - with some outsiders setting the pace and big guns faltering - means they're still in contention as we head into the busy festive period. Evatt must make the most of that opportunity as he looks to lead Bolton back to the Championship.