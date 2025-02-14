Summary Wycombe successfully fended off transfer interest for Low from Swansea, Preston, and Plymouth.

Low's future at the club might depend on a new contract and potential promotion.

If Low's contract is not extended, Swansea could renew their pursuit in the summer.

Wycombe Wanderers were successfully able to fend off transfer bids for Joe Low in January, but must now turn their attention to renewing the defender’s contract.

Whilst Wycombe don’t publicly disclose the duration of their players’ contracts, it’s understood that the 22-year-old’s deal is due to expire at the end of the 2024-25 season. With plenty of potential suitors sniffing around, this could be a nervous time for the Chairboys.

Despite the risk of losing him in a cut-price compensation deal in June, the new ownership group weren’t keen to allow one of their star players to move mid-season, along with Aaron Morley and Matt Bloomfield. However, Low’s future at Wycombe could hinge on promotion to the Championship.

Swansea City made multiple bids in the transfer window, all of which were knocked back by Wanderers. Swans manager, Luke Williams, was also very vocal in his admiration of the Welshman but was eventually forced to look elsewhere as Wycombe’s stance didn’t change.

Now, the Blues will be keen to lock Low down to a new contract, finally ending the Welsh club’s pursuit of the defender.

Wycombe successfully fended off Swansea's Low advances

Benji Walker (@benjiwalkerphoto)

This time last month, things didn’t look particularly rosy for the promotion-chasing League One side. Caleb Taylor and Morley were recalled, Bloomfield was bound for Luton Town, and bids for Richard Kone and Low were being lodged.

Against the odds, Wycombe kept hold of Kone and Low, whilst also getting Taylor back on loan for the rest of the season. With ten new senior players in the door and Mike Dodds being appointed as Bloomfield’s replacement, things certainly look a lot better now than what they did in the middle of January.

Swansea were relentless in their attempts to sign the Wales defender, but couldn’t strike a deal with Wycombe to secure his services. Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle were also reportedly monitoring the centre-back in January but were also unable to make a breakthrough in negotiations.

After a chaotic month on and off the pitch at Adams Park, the Chairboys managed to retain their star defender, as the Swans were forced to look elsewhere in their pursuit of a centre-back. However, with Low’s contract reportedly up in June, his employers will be keen to tie him down to a new deal to end Swansea’s pursuit once and for all.

Swansea pursuit can be halted by new Wycombe contract for Low

Benji Walker (@benjiwalkerphoto)

It remains unclear whether the 22-year-old will be a target of his Welsh admirers once again in the summer, but should his contract not be extended at Adams Park, the Swans will undoubtedly be one of the clubs in a long line of Championship sides ready to pounce.

Due to his age, Low can’t leave Wycombe on a free transfer if he rejects a new contract. A compensation fee will be due Wycombe’s way, but it’s unlikely that fee would be anywhere near what the Blues could’ve got for him if he was under contract.

Joe Low - Wycombe Wanderers 2024/25 (Fotmob) Apps Goals Pass accuracy Duels won Aerial duels won Tackles won Recoveries 26 4 77.8% 56.9% 62.6% 53.3% 91 *League stats only - Accurate as of 13 Feb 2025

However, it seems Low’s future in Buckinghamshire could hinge on whether Wanderers secure promotion to the Championship this season. It’s clear the towering defender is more than capable at League One level, and he’s ready to test himself at the next level.

Should Wycombe get their promotion push over the line, a new contract for Low would be a great way to celebrate. Not only does this squash fears of losing him on the cheap to a Championship rival, but it will also act as a deterrent for any interested parties, such as Swansea, who could come snooping again in the summer.