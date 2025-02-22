Wycombe Wanderers failed to capitalise on League One leaders Birmingham City's draw at Reading FC as they were held at home by Wigan Athletic in a 0-0 draw.

The first half ended scoreless, but far from boring. Sam Tickle had to make a couple of crucial interventions to deny Wycombe early doors. The visitors started to settle into the contest, but the Chairboys were on top for the majority of the opening 45 minutes.

It was the same story in the second half, the hosts probed but couldn't apply the finishing touch required to break down a stout Wigan defence. The points were shared in what was a fair reflection of the contest as a whole.

Wycombe Wanderers 0–0 Wigan Athletic

Caleb Taylor forced Tickle into a great save after just two minutes. Joe Low headed a deep free-kick back across goal, which his defensive colleague connected with the recycled ball and managed to steer it goalward. The Wigan stopper was on hand to tip it out for a corner.

Josh Scowen then scraped the top of the crossbar with a venomous half-volley. Wycombe had set off on the front foot and were looking comfortable in possession.

The hosts were well on top in the opening 20 minutes, but Wigan did start to claw their way into the game. Joe Hungbo looked very lively on the right flank for the Tics, as both teams probed to find the opener.

Ten minutes before half-time, referee Leigh Doughty gave the visitors an indirect free-kick roughly six yards outside the Wycombe box. The drilled low cross from Weir could've landed at the feet of anyone, but fortunately, the Chairboys could clear their lines.

Taylor once again had the chance to test the Latics keeper. Harvie's inswinging corner looked destined to be met by the head of the on-loan centre-back, but the ball was somehow scrambled away from danger thanks to more valiant defending by Wigan.

That was all that was written for the first half, as the sides went in at the break with the deadlock yet to be broken. Wycombe had the better chances of the opening 45, but couldn't find the net. However, Wigan couldn't be counted out just yet, with some positive moments going forward and defensive resilience.

The home crowd almost had something to cheer about five minutes after play resumed. A neat move allowed Cameron Humphreys to fashion a shooting opportunity, which was charged down by plenty of Wigan bodies. With Tickle left stranded, the ball fell kindly to Harvie, but his shot was blocked by Will Aimson.

Once again, it was all one-way traffic in the opening exchanges of the match. Wycombe were probing but couldn't quite find that final ball that would make the difference. Both wingers, Garath McCleary and Beryly Lubala, had really struggled to get into the game.

A warm welcome for the returning king came with 25 minutes to play. Top scorer Richard Kone made his return to action, following a brief stint out of the side with an injury, but even he was unable to create the spark.

The game really fizzled out heading into the last ten minutes, Wigan were happy to soak up the pressure and attack where they could. Once again, it had been another frustrating afternoon at Adams Park for Wycombe. Having made big steps forward on Tuesday evening, it looked like Mike Dodds' side couldn't translate that into this match.

Fred Onyedinma flashed a golden opportunity to win the match wide, which pretty much summed up the afternoon as a whole. Nearly, but not quite.

The referee blew for full-time, as Wycombe failed to captialise on the poor results around them. Wigan were more than deserving of a point, as they defended stoutly, ultimately frustrating the high-flying hosts.

Wycombe Wanderers player ratings

W. Norris - 7

D. Harvie - 6

C. Taylor - 7

J. Low - 5

J. Pattenden - 6

J. Scowen - 6 (L. Leahy 74'(6))

X. Simons - 6

C. Humphreys - 6 (A. Lowry 83'(6))

G. McCleary - 4 (G. Kodua 74'(6))

B. Lubala - 5 (F. Onyedinma 66'(6))

D. Udoh - 6 (R. Kone 66'(6))

Unused substitutes: F. Ravizzoli, S. Bradley

Wigan Athletic player ratings

S. Tickle - 8

T. Sibbick - 6

J. Kerr - 7

W. Aimson - 7

J. Mellish - 6

O. Norburn - 6 (B. Adeeko 72'(6))

J. Hungbo - 7 (J. Smith 46'(6))

J. Weir - 6 (S. Smith 58'(6))

R. Darcy - 6

O. Dale - 6

D. Taylor - 5

Unused substitutes: T. Watson, S. Sessegnon, L. Robinson, C. McManaman

Match attendance

Benji Walker (@benjiwalkerphoto)

There were 5,445 fans at Adams Park on the sunny Saturday afternoon, with 446 away supporters.

Reaction from both managers to follow.....