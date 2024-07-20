Highlights Bloomfield faces squad selection dilemmas with strong midfield competition.

With preparations well underway for the new season, Matt Bloomfield will spend the next few weeks assessing his options before Wycombe Wanderers' opening day visit to Wrexham. However, the Chairboys boss will have plenty on his mind ahead of the trip to North Wales.

Plenty of action has already occurred at Harlington this transfer window, as Matt Bloomfield has made five new additions to his first-team squad and three new B-Team players. Alex Hartridge from Exeter City was first to arrive in May, followed by Nathan Bishop, Tyreeq Bakinson, Daniel Harvie and Daniel Udoh respectively.

With the squad now brimming with talent ahead of the new campaign, the Wycombe Wanderers manager will be assessing some dilemmas he could face come the start of the new season.

With a high-quality squad, there also comes much-increased competition for those 11 places on the pitch, which could lead to some players becoming unsettled due to a lack of game time.

Bloomfield must decide if Tyreeq Bakinson starts

Midfield has been a real area of security for Wycombe Wanderers in recent years, which will be no different this season. After the departure of Lewis Wing last year, the Wanderers filled the void left by the former Middlesbrough man by signing Luke Leahy and Freddie Potts to partner Josh Scowen. With Matt Butcher also acquired in January, the quality in the midfield saw Wycombe shoot up the table in the second half of the season.

Since Potts has now returned to West Ham, there was room for an additional central midfielder to be added to the squad. This opened the door for Tyreeq Bakinson to sign for the club, following the expiry of his contract at Championship side, Sheffield Wednesday. However, the signing of Daniel Harvie also meant that Leahy, who played the majority of the previous season at left-back, could now be back in the picture in the middle of the park.

It would make sense for Wycombe to stick with the formation that brought them the most joy at the back end of last season, a 4-2-3-1 formation with two holding midfielders and an attacking midfielder. This leaves three spots open, meaning one of Josh Scowen, Leahy, Butcher and Bakinson will be left on the bench come the start of the new season.

Loanee Dale Taylor previously filled that attacking midfield role, with Scowen also playing that number 10 role occasionally. With no natural attacking midfielder currently in the squad, Wycombe could adapt to a more traditional 4-3-3, with a box-to-box midfielder rather than an attacking midfielder.

As Leahy, Butcher and Scowen are already well-established members of the squad, it seems Bakinson could be the one on the outside looking in. The 25-year-old will have to prove his worth to Matt Bloomfield by dislodging one of Wycombe's three top-quality midfielders. After things didn't work out at Sheffield Wednesday, Bakinson will be hoping that he can kick on at Wycombe and progress his career, knowing this could be a make-or-break season in his career.

The new Chairboy linked up with former boss Nathan Jones at Charlton Athletic last term, playing 15 times and scoring once. He will certainly need to step up his form if he wants to lock down one of those midfield places though, as Butcher, who signed for the Chairboys after Bakinson joined Charlton, had a much better six months than Bakinson did.

Wycombe Wanderers midfielder comparison 2023/24, as per FotMob Player Name Josh Scowen Luke Leahy Matt Butcher Tyreeq Bakinson Appearances (Starts) 37 (31) 44 (41) 18 (15) 10 (5) Goals 1 11 3 1 Assists 2 7 0 0 Pass accuracy 72.8% 58.5% 65.8% 72.1% Duels won 52.8% 58.1% 40.5% 29.4% Chances Created 24 65 17 1 *All stats recorded from League One 2023/24, Butcher and Bakinson's Championship stats are not included.

As the stats from last season suggest, all four are very different types of players. However, Bakinson stacks up as the worst in all but one area of his game in comparison to his midfield counterparts. The former Sheffield Wednesday man excelled with his pass accuracy during his loan spell with Charlton, averaging a similar number to Wycombe's best performer in that department, Josh Scowen.

This could be where Bakinson can gain the upper hand over the likes of Butcher and Leahy, as both averaged significantly lower passing accuracy. Another advantage of Bakinson is his height, as the 25-year-old stands at 6 feet 3 inches, which is tall for a central midfielder.

Having that ability to win aerial duels in the middle of the park which shorter players might not be able to, could give Bakinson the edge in games against teams who prefer a more direct style of play. This could see Bloomfield rotating his squad depending on which player offers the best counter to the opposition's threat.

David Wheeler can still be counted on by Bloomfield

From new signings to a long-serving fan favourite, David Wheeler is in the sixth year of his stay in the south of Buckinghamshire and will continue in his ever-important role as an impact player for Matt Bloomfield's squad.

Kicking off his EFL career as a winger at Exeter City, Wheeler was initially brought to Adams Park in 2019 by legendary manager Gareth Ainsworth. Having played most of his career as an attacker, Wheeler was transformed into the ultimate utility player by his new manager. The 33-year-old has been a real asset to the Chairboys, stepping up with numerous important goals and big performances when needed. The former winger now finds himself primarily slotting into central midfield but has also been deployed as a right-back, right-winger or striker.

Having played all over the pitch for Wycombe, Wheeler is known as the 'Swiss Army Knife' by the Chairboys faithful. His impact from the bench has been a key component in holding stability in the squad, he's the type of player every manager craves to have in their squad. The professionalism and integrity Wheeler exerts is a massive boost to all of his teammates, not to mention his ability to slot into any position and put in an excellent graft.

As previously mentioned, Bloomfield has strengthened his squad in the middle of the park with the addition of Tyreeq Bakinson, so what does this mean for Wheeler? Well, the Exeter City legend still has a pivotal role to play, and that might not mean starting games. The Wycombe boss used Wheeler to great effect off the bench last season, and it is anticipated that it will be no different this time around.

Whilst starts will need to be on Bloomfield's mind, to keep his player happy, Wheeler can be deployed in various positions depending on the predicament his team find themselves in. Whether it be an experienced head to bring on to see out a win or using his aerial ability to launch a late attack when chasing a goal, Wheeler is the ideal player for many scenarios.

With what could be another heavily changed squad from the one that finished last season, long-serving players must be around the club to maintain the ethos that has been bedded in, whilst also preparing the new generation of players to take the reins of the squad in the future. Wheeler and Bloomfield are long-term colleagues, having played together during the latter's playing career with the Chairboys. With it still being early days in Bloomfield's long-term project, keeping a player around like Wheeler is a massive confidence boost to the Wycombe manager, as he knows he has an influential player who understands the direction of the club whilst being a great figure of leadership in the dressing room.

The 33-year-old must remain in Bloomfield's mind as an option to play anywhere on the right or in the heart of the midfield. Keeping fit and making the most of his opportunities will be the best way for Wheeler to maximize minutes on the pitch. Whichever position Wheeler will predominantly feature in, he could still be an important asset for the Chairboys.