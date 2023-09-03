Highlights The article ranks Wycombe Wanderers' top 10 managers based on their win percentage, with Martin O'Neill being the most successful at 53.4%.

Wycombe Wanderers would have been ultimately disappointed not to have finished in the play-off positions in the 2022/23 season, as the club finished ninth.

The club will hope to achieve promotion in the 2023/24 season as it looks to make a return to the Championship under Matt Bloomfield.

Bloomfield replaced Gareth Ainsworth, a man who had been a stalwart of the club, and as the club attempts to move in another direction, it got us thinking here at Football League World about who Wycombe’s top 10 best managers are in order of their win percentage, from lowest to highest.

We have decided to compile our list of managers who have been at the helm since the club joined the National League.

Here are 10 managers who have had the best win percentage in their time in charge of the club and who have also managed more than 20 games.

10 Neil Smillie – 27.7%

Neil Smillie was appointed permanent manager in February 1998.

Smillie was appointed after previous manager John Gregory left the club to manage Aston Villa. Smillie would not have a great tenure as manager, as he would lose his job midway through his first full season as manager.

Upon leaving the club in January 1999, Smillie had a win percentage of 27.7%, having won 13 of the 47 matches that he was in charge of.

9 Alan Smith – 30.8%

Alan Smith would have one full season at the club following his appointment in June 1995.

He would achieve a mid-table finish in the old Second Division during this season but would lose his job after a poor start to the following season and due to poor support from the fans regarding his negative tactics.

Smith would manage a total of 52 fixtures, winning 16 of them, giving him a win percentage of 30.8%.

8 Gary Waddock – 32%

Gary Waddock comes in as the eighth-best manager that Wycombe has ever had in terms of win percentage, winning 47 of 147 fixtures, giving him a win percentage of 32%.

Waddock joined the club in October 2009 but was unable to stop the club from being relegated to League Two that season.

Waddock would gain promotion back to League One at the first attempt, as the club finished third in League Two in the 2010/2011 season.

However, the Irishman would lead them straight back down to League Two again in 2012 following another relegation. He would soon lose his job in September 2012 following a poor start to their League Two campaign as they once again looked to achieve promotion.

7 John Gregory – 32.9%

John Gregory joined the club in October 1996.

Gregory managed to save the club from relegation in his first season as he led them to a mid-table finish in the old Second Division.

Gregory would have the club performing well in the next season before he left to join Aston Villa in February 1998.

Gregory won 25 of the 76 matches he was in charge of, giving him a win percentage of 32.9%.

6 Lawrie Sanchez – 34%

Lawrie Sanchez would be appointed to save the club from relegation, and he would achieve this as the club maintained its old Second Division status.

Throughout his time at the club, the Northern Irishman would maintain the status of the club in the old Second Division before a poor start to the 2003/04 season saw Sanchez lose his job in September 2003.

Sanchez would guide the club to arguably its greatest ever achievement as the club reached the FA Cup semi-final in 2001, where they would lose to eventual winners Liverpool 2-1.

Sanchez would manage a total of 256 matches, winning 87, giving him a win percentage of 34%.

5 Peter Taylor – 34.9%

Peter Taylor would only have one full season in charge of the club after being appointed in May 2008.

Taylor would secure promotion to League One on the final day of the season as the club finished third in League Two.

Taylor would lose his job early into the following season due to a slow start to the League One campaign.

Upon his sacking in October 2009, Taylor had won 22 of the 63 games he was in charge of, giving him a win percentage of 34.9%.

4 John Gorman – 35.2%

John Gorman was initially appointed caretaker manager in October 2003 following the sacking of Sanchez, before the club appointed Tony Adams in November 2003.

Gorman was appointed permanently as manager in November 2004. Gorman was able to turn around the club’s poor start to the 2004/05 season as he led them away from a relegation battle to a mid-table finish in League Two.

Gorman had an incredible season in the 2005/06 season, as the club reached the play-offs but lost the semi-final to Cheltenham Town. However, Gorman had been away from the club for the end of the season following the death of his wife, taking a leave of absence. Gorman would finally leave the club in May 2006.

Gorman would win 32 of the 91 matches he was in charge of, giving him a win percentage of 35.2%.

3 Gareth Ainsworth – 39.8%

Gareth Ainsworth was put in charge following the sacking of Waddock in September 2012, and this decision would lead to an amazing period in the club’s history.

Ainsworth would lead the club to their highest league position ever in the Football League, as the club finished 22nd in the Championship in 2021.

During his tenure, Ainsworth would also gain promotion from League Two in 2018 as they finished third and would secure their first ever promotion from League One in 2020 as they secured promotion from the play-offs.

Ainsworth would lead the club through difficult financial periods to this success and gave so much to the club. He helped shape many football fans' perceptions of the club before he left the club in February 2023 to join Queens Park Rangers.

Ainsworth managed a total of 550 matches, winning 219, giving him a win percentage of 39.8%.

2 Paul Lambert – 40.7%

Wycombe would be Paul Lambert’s first managerial role in England, as he joined the club as manager in June 2006.

Lambert would have an incredible first season in charge as he led the club to the League Cup semi-final, losing to Premier League side Chelsea.

Lambert was ambitious as he looked to climb the Football League ladder; his second season would be his last campaign in charge of the club as he resigned following the loss to Stockport County in the League Two play-offs, meaning the club would spend another year in the division.

Lambert would win 44 of the 108 matches he was in charge of, giving him a win percentage of 40.7%.

1 Martin O’Neill – 53.4%

Martin O’Neill is the club’s current best manager when it comes to winning percentage.

Wycombe would be the first managerial job in the Derry man’s long and successful career. O’Neill would be in charge for five years and bring the club immense success.

O’Neill would win the Conference Championship Shield three times and the FA Trophy twice during his tenure.

O’Neill would be the first manager to guide Wycombe to the Football League, as they won the National League in 1993.

O’Neill would lead the club to consecutive promotions as he secured promotion from the old Third Division in 1994, despite it being their first season in the Football League.

The Northern Irishman would fail to secure promotion the following year as the club finished sixth in the old Second Division, a great achievement at the time for the club.

O’Neill would leave the club at the end of that season, in June 1995, to take the helm at Norwich City. O’Neill would leave the club having won 140 of the 262 matches he was in charge of, giving him a win percentage of 53.4%.