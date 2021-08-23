Wycombe Wanderers table bid for Lincoln City-linked striker

Wycombe Wanderers have submitted a bid for Bristol Rovers striker Brandon Hanlan, as per a report from Bristol Live.

The 24-year-old has played a mere 45 minutes of League 2 football thus far this season, with the forward coming on at half time on Saturday for Joey Barton’s side.

The Pirates found themselves 4-0 down at the break at Exeter City at the weekend, as Hanlan was brought in as part of a double change, as the pair tried to limit the damage.

Lincoln City are also admirers of the striker and saw a bid rejected earlier in the month, as reported by Bristol Live, in a deal that was below the £150,000-mark.

News emerged of Wycombe’s bid on Friday afternoon, but at that point, the Chairboys were presented as an unnamed club.

Barton believes that the best outcome from this situation is for Hanlan to stay with the League Two club, despite the 24-year-old now in the final year of his current contract.

The verdict

Interest has come in from two teams who will be hoping to compete at the top end of League One come May, meaning it might be difficult for Rovers to keep hold of him

Hanlan proved to be competent enough to deal with third-tier football last time out, and it will be no surprise to see him rewarded with another opportunity in the division.

If Barton is able to keep hold of his man, then it will be a huge boost for Rovers, who will be striving to win promotion back to League One, despite Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Exeter.

