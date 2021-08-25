Wycombe Wanderers strike short-term player agreement

Wycombe Wanderers have completed the signing of young left sided winger Connor Parsons.

The 20-year-old started his career with Norwich City where he developed in their academy at the same time as other Wycombe attacking midfielder Anis Mehmeti. After leaving Norwich, Parsons went on to find senior football for the first time with non-league side Lowestoft Town. The winger then made a move abroad to Iceland where he joined Dalvik.

The youngster has now opted for a move back to England where he joins League One side Wycombe on a one-year deal. Parsons will be given the number 39 shirt and will start with Wycombe’s development squad with the hope of progressing up to the first-team should he do well at his new side.

Discussing the new signing Wycombe’s development coach Sam Grace told the club’s official media: “Connor is a really talented player who has impressed us during his trial period with the club, and provides extra competition for places on the left-hand side.

“We’re pleased with how the development squad is progressing and we’ve already seen the emergence of Andre Burley and Olly Pendlebury into the first-team this season, and hopefully Connor can follow in their footsteps and continue to kick on in his career.”

The Verdict:

Connor Parsons is a promising young player so this is a good signing for Wycombe. The benefit of having him on a short term deal means Wanderers will be able to assess his progress over the course of the season and decide whether he will become an up and coming star for the side.

It is clear to see that the winger has a desire to play football as he has taken moves right down the football pyramid as well as overseas even at such a young age just to guarantee himself football. He will be hoping to develop at Wycombe to allow him to push on with his career.

Should Parsons do well at his new side, we can expect to see him get a call up to the first team at some point this season and should this happen, it could be exciting to watch him play alongside former youth teammate Mehmeti for the Wanderers.

