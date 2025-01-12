Wycombe Wanderers have gone continental in their business once again, as it has been reported that Viborg midfielder Magnus Westergaard is set to join Matt Bloomfield's side in a club-record deal.

The Buckinghamshire club left League One stunned last week as they signed Anders Hagelskjær from Molde for a reported club record fee of around £500,000. However, it seems that the record won't last very long.

The high-flying Chairboys have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Westergaard from Danish outfit Viborg, which would eclipse anything they've spent on transfers so far.

Tipsbladet have said the fee is 'up to one-million euros', which at £840,000 is nearing on double what was paid last week for the services of centre-back Hagelskjær.

Wycombe agree fee for Danish midfielder Magnus Westergaard

It's well and truly a new era of Wycombe Wanderers Football Club. The data-driven approach that the new ownership group have laid out is in full swing, and the promotion-chasers certainly aren't messing around in the transfer market.

Once again, Wanderers have looked abroad at a player who has been catching the eye, and have identified the 26-year-old as someone they want to bring in.

A deal appears to have been swiftly agreed, as Viborg and Wycombe have reportedly finalised the financial aspects of the transfer - all that remains are the medical checks and paperwork.

Magnus Westergaard - 2024/25 Viborg FF Danish Superliga Stats (As per Fotmob) Apps Goals Assists Pass accuracy (%) Chances created Duels won (%) Interceptions Recoveries 15 2 3 80.2 23 54.9 21 43 *Accurate as of 12 Jan 2025

Westergaard is said to be keen on a new challenge in England, similarly to Hagelskjær, which has seen the Chairboys make their move to secure the Dane.

The midfielder joined Viborg in 2023 from Lyngby, going on to play over 50 games for the club. Reportedly costing the Danish side €100,000, Viborg look set to make a tasty profit on Westergaard.

A very exciting new era awaits for Wycombe Wanderers

There was plenty of fear among the Chairboys faithful that the January transfer window could see their season unravel. However, the owners are looking to ensure that's not the case with a serious statement of intent.

Spending a reported combined €1.5m in the opening two weeks of the transfer window totally eclipses any sort of money Wycombe have spent in their history.

With the big spending of Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town, Wanderers are making sure they keep up in the race for promotion.

When Mikheil Lomtadze took over in the summer, it was expected that things could become very different in the future, with long-term goals of Premier League football being outlined as the aim. Now though, the owners have put serious money on the table, and those dreams could become a reality.

The signing of Hagelskjær marked a brand-new era for Wycombe, and Westergaard looks to be the second addition of that exciting new chapter.