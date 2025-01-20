Wycombe Wanderers are once again making moves in the transfer market, and they have reportedly outbidded Blackpool to secure the services of Chesterfield winger James Berry.

The 24-year-old attacker has been the subject of interest from higher up the football pyramid, and it looks like he will join up with the managerless League One club.

That’s according to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, who has reported that the Chairboys have agreed a deal to sign the Spireites star, fending off interest from a divisional rival in the process.

James Berry set for Wycombe Wanderers switch after fee agreed with Chesterfield

Benji Walker (@benjiwalkerphoto)

Another exciting piece of transfer news has come for Wycombe supporters, after O’Rourke also revealed earlier today that the Buckinghamshire club were closing in on the signing of Rangers attacking midfielder Alex Lowry.

O'Rourke has brought more good news to HP12, with the Wanderers reported outbidding Blackpool to secure the signing of Berry, who has scored 10 goals in all competitions in 2024-25.

Since their last bid was rejected, the Tangerines have signed Tom Bloxham and Sam Silvera, with Steve Bruce now seemingly happy with his options out wide.

James Berry - Chesterfield Key Stats League Two 2024-25 (Fotmob) Apps Goals Assists xG Chances created Dribble success rate Pass completion 22 7 3 1.8 16 41.7% 74.9% *League stats only - accurate as of 20 Jan 2025

Berry has been a key component in Paul Cook's side this season, netting seven goals and three assists in 22 League matches.

He joined Chesterfield in the summer of 2023, signing on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee. There are no indications as to what Wycombe are paying to bring the youngster to Adams Park, but the Spireites will no doubt be making a tidy profit from the deal that they did with non-league Macclesfield in 2023.

After proving his worth in League Two, ex-Liverpool academy forward Berry looks set to join up with the managerless promotion hopefuls, who are looking to continue keeping the pressure on Birmingham City.

Wycombe remain focused on strengthening, despite Matt Bloomfield departure

There were worries that the departure of Matt Bloomfield to Luton Town last week could cause a dent in Wycombe's promotion chances. However, a positive result over the weekend under interim boss Sam Grace has certainly squashed those fears for now.

Whilst the board have an important job to do of hiring the right man to spearhead the promotion push, it's encouraging to see that this isn't stopping the owners from strengthening the playing squad. With young attacking-minded players reportedly on the way in, the intention shown in this transfer window is certainly one of a side that wants promotion.

Berry offers more depth out on the wings, which could come in handy. Kieran Sadlier has been out injured since early in the season, and whilst Bez Lubala, Fred Onyedinma, Garath McCleary and Gideon Kodua all present great options, adding the 24-year-old will ensure there is plenty of competition and cover out on the wide areas.

From the player's perspective, joining the Chairboys will be a tantalizing prospect. He will have the chance to test himself at a higher level and potentially play in the Championship next season - not to mention Wycombe's exceptional track record when it comes to developing young players.