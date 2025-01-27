Summary Lowry competes with former teammate Dowell for promotion in League One.

The 21-year-old offers the technical ability to boost the frontline.

Wycombe Wanderers secured the signing of Rangers youngster Alex Lowry last week. The 21-year-old is on a new adventure in England after leaving Ibrox.

Interestingly, promotion rivals Birmingham City also went shopping in Glasgow this week, bringing Lowry’s former attacking midfield colleague, Kieran Dowell, back to England on loan until the end of the season.

The former Norwich City man certainly has much more experience than his teammate turned rival, having played for a whole host of EFL clubs, such as Wigan Athletic, Derby County, and Sheffield United. However, Dowell has found game time hard to come by at Ibrox, which has led to him departing on loan.

Despite the gulf in experience between the two players, Wycombe will be hopeful that they’ve got the better player, as Lowry will be directly competing with his former colleague in the race for promotion.

Despite not having a manager currently, Wycombe have been busy in the transfer market so far, splashing the cash on four new signings and also loaning in the veteran Sonny Bradley, who has been a revelation in the Chairboys defence.

The unlikely promotion-chasers failed to capitalise on rivals Birmingham, Wrexham, and Huddersfield Town all dropping points over the weekend. A pretty flat and uninspired display saw the Chairboys play out a 0-0 draw with relegation-threatened Northampton Town.

However, none of the four new permanent signings featured in the match over the weekend, which has supporters optimistic that players like Lowry will have a much-needed impact on the squad once they’re fully integrated.

One interesting development is Dowell moving to St Andrews from Ibrox on loan as the 27-year-old was in a similar boat to Lowry where he was struggling to find minutes for the Gers. Both attacking midfielders were directly for that number ten position for the Scottish giants and will once again be competing against each other, but this time, for different teams.

The pair will be hopeful of succeeding in their next chapter after somewhat stalling out at Rangers. However, one factor that bodes well in the 21-year-old’s favour is that he is the only natural number ten in the Wycombe squad, whereas Dowell will have plenty of other high-quality players gunning for his position.

The latter's arrival strengthens a Blues squad already brimming with a quality but his former teammate offers the Adams Park outfit a new dimension with which to attack.

For this reason, Lowry’s move to Adams Park could have a greater impact on the promotion race.

Wanderers have plenty of quality options in midfield, but they were missing an out-and-out number ten before the Scot arrived last week. Now having someone to sit in front of the deeper midfielders and behind the striker, adds a new dimension to Wycombe’s attacking play.

Under Matt Bloomfield, the Blues had Aaron Morley sitting deeper, whilst Cameron Humphreys and either one of Luke Leahy or Josh Scowen pushed further forward. With Lowry joining, the Chairboys can now utilise that number 10 role, whether it be from the start of a game, or when they find themselves looking for a goal.

Alex Lowry - Rangers B stats (Transfermarkt) Apps Goals Assists 19 14 3 *Accurate as of 27 Jan 2025

Lowry has already proven himself to have bags of technical ability, which he showed while playing for Rangers B. With a skillful and intelligent player sitting behind Richard Kone, this should help the Ivorian flourish even more than he already has. There have been times when Wycombe’s frontline has looked slightly isolated, so having someone between the midfield and the striker should address that issue.

The 21-year-old is a technically gifted player that will suit Wycombe's fast-paced attacking approach and give them a new dimension going forward. As a result, his arrival in Buckinghamshire could well have a greater impact on the promotion race than his former teammate's move to Birmingham.