The 2022-23 season for Queens Park Rangers peaked in October, and it was pretty much disastrous after that.

Mick Beale's departure as head coach to Glasgow Rangers saw form completely spiral - even though it had started to go awry when he was still at the club - and after Neil Critchley failed to make an impact it was up to Gareth Ainsworth to try and secure the Hoops' Championship status after he was brought in from Wycombe Wanderers.

Three wins in 13 matches wasn't a great record for the QPR icon but it was enough to keep them in the second tier of English football, but their squad could look a lot different by the time the 2023-24 season comes around.

Some R's fans may want that to happen but some of their most important players could depart due to their contract situations and having just one year left - Chris Willock and Lyndon Dykes fall into that category and Rob Dickie has already departed for Bristol City.

QPR will need to start strengthening this summer at some point with pre-season only a couple of weeks away, and according to Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop, one player the club are 'considering' a deal for is Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Dominic Gape.

Should they make a move for Gape, then it would re-unite him with Ainsworth as he managed him for a number of years at the Chairboys.

Who is Dominic Gape?

Gape is a 28-year-old midfielder who has almost been a one-club man throughout his professional career as he's only really featured heavily for Wycombe.

However, he did start at Southampton in their academy and eventually made his senior debut in a Premier League match in December 2014 - he then though had to wait another year and a half for his next bout of first-team football as he went to Wycombe on loan in League Two in August 2016.

The Chairboys and Ainsworth were clearly suitably impressed by Gape as he ended up signing a permanent deal a few months later, but nearly seven years after his debut for the club and winning two promotions, the engine room operator will leave Adams Park when his contract comes to an end on June 30, although it isn't clear as to whether he was released or he turned down a new contract.

Do QPR need Dominic Gape?

Considering Gape has struggled with injuries for the last three seasons, playing just 42 league matches since the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign, it's a real shock that Ainsworth is considering a move for him.

There doesn't seem to be any benefit for QPR to bring in a player with limited Championship experience at the age of 28 who has struggled to stay off the treatment table in the last few years.

With their options in midfield consisting of Andre Dozzell, Stefan Johansen and Sam Field there is definitely the need for the R's to add another body in there as competition this summer, but they can surely do better than Gape.