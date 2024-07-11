Highlights In 2014, 19-year-old Nathan Evans won Samsung's competition and joined Wycombe, impressing manager Gareth Ainsworth with his technical ability.

Times were tough for Wycombe Wanderers this time ten years ago. The club had just survived relegation to the National League and the budget they had available to strengthen the squad was limited.

However, a curious case that summer was 19-year-old Nathan Evans, who had just won Samsung's 'Win A Pro Contract' competition.

Evans' move to Wycombe

Evans arrived at Adams Park after beating over 5,700 amateur footballers to win Samsung's competition. The young prospect had spent time with the youth sides at Newcastle United and found himself playing for non-league Whitby Town before joining the Chairboys. The winger had been on trials with Stoke City and Norwich City, but could not land a professional deal, even heading out to Romania in the hope of kick-starting his career.

After joining Wycombe on a one-year deal, Evans was quoted by TeesideLive as saying: "My aim is to hold down a place in the team and get as many goals and assists as I can."

Evans caught Gareth Ainsworth's eye in an intense boot camp training with Wycombe's first team. Ainsworth was impressed with his pace and technique, saying to the club website: "Nathan showed some fantastic technical ability. He also looked comfortable within the squad environment, which can be daunting for any new player, never mind a 19-year-old on trial."

Evans made his debut on 12th July 2014, playing the first half of a 3-2 away win over Cheshunt with Evans assisting striker Matt McClure for Wycombe's first goal. He then faced Chelsea in Matt Bloomfield's testimonial, being subbed on late into the game. His final appearance for the Blues came in a 2-1 win against Wealdstone, ending up making five non-competitive appearances.

Evans joined Scarborough Athletic in October 2014, having not featured for Wycombe since pre-season. He signed a three-month loan deal, allowing him to get regular minutes. He did feature for his parent club in a county cup tie in November.

However, he suffered an injury just a month later, which brought his loan spell to a close. Following this, it was announced on 25th May 2015 that Evans would be released when his contract expired. Overall, he was unable to have the impact that he had hoped for at Wycombe, but still being only 20 years old, Evans still had plenty of time to make it as a professional.

Evans' career once he left Wycombe

Not much information is out there regarding Evans following his departure from Wycombe, with only seven appearances being recorded since 2016. However, his quest to make it as a professional footballer would continue in the North of England.

Evans wouldn't find a new club until February 2016, seven months after he left Wycombe. On 2nd February 2016, National League North side Corby Town signed the winger on a deal until the end of the season. He played seven times for Corby, as the Steelmen finished rock bottom of the league and were relegated to the Northern Premier League.

The winger left Corby at the end of his contract, finding a new club instantly this time. Team Northumbria of the Northern Football League Division 2 added the 21-year-old to their ranks. Not much can be found in terms of stats from this point on. However, Evans stayed with Northumbria until February 2017. He then joined league rivals Thornaby before the season ended, who were much further down the league than Northumbria.

Thornaby ended the season in 16th place, whilst Evans's old team, Northumbria, finished runners-up. After another short stint, Evans made yet another move in the summer. This time he switched Thornaby for Billingham Synthonia, who had finished third and subsequently won promotion to the Northern Football League Division 2 the previous season.

It would be fair to say that the newly promoted Synthonia struggled to adapt to life in the Northern Football League Division 1, finishing rock bottom with a measly 13 points scored all season. This would prove to be the winger's last hurrah, as he departed Billingham Synthonia at the end of the 2017/18 season, bringing down the curtain on his football career.

Nathan Evans career stats - (2014-2018) Appearances 7 Starts 6 Minutes 425 Goals 0 Assists 0 (Soccerway statistics - recorded league games only)

Exactly 10 years after winning the Samsung competition, it seems Evans has left his footballing career behind to focus on a new adventure. According to his LinkedIn page, the 29-year-old is now an Offshore Rope Access Painter Blaster, having been self-employed since leaving Billingham Synthonia in May 2018.

The former Wycombe man has relocated back to his home in North Yorkshire, and sadly his footballing story is just another case of what could've been. Evans quite clearly had the talent, taking on and beating over 5,700 amateur players to secure a professional contract requires a lot of ability. However, game time at Wycombe was hard to come by, especially since the team was in a promotion fight.

Not many people can say they've played against Mourinho's Chelsea and, despite failing to register a league appearance for the Wanderers, the winger has faced off against the likes of John Terry all thanks to his win in Samsung's competition.

Ultimately, though, Evans never reached his potential due to a lack of game time and injuries. This meant by the time the new contract season had rolled around at Wycombe, Evans was already surplus to requirements. Wanderers, who were in a far less comfortable position financially than they are now, had to make cuts to maximize their current budget. This saw Evans end up on the chopping block after not doing enough to warrant a new deal. Had Evans moved to a more financially secure club, it could've given him a second year to prove his worth.

Sadly, Evans was unable to find a long-term home to get his footballing career back on track, eventually calling time on his footballing dream. Despite this, it's very good to see that Evans is doing well for himself in his new venture.

It's important to remember that for every success story, there are hundreds of young footballers who slip through the cracks. Football is a cutthroat business, and success isn't guaranteed whether it's your fault or not.