Wycombe Wanderers have just under two weeks to wait until they return to league action, which could be a blessing in disguise for manager Matt Bloomfield. The Chairboys changed shape in their most recent match at Blackpool, which saw them grab a foothold in a game they were being dominated in. With this evidence, Bloomfield could have a tactical dilemma on his hands over the international break.

Wanderers started the game as usual, in their natural 4-3-3 which they've predominantly used this season so far. However, after finding themselves 1-0 up against the run of play, Wycombe were firmly battered by their hosts over the next 20 minutes.

After Richard Keogh's side found a deserved equaliser through Kyle Joseph, his counterpart in the other dugout decided to go toe-to-toe with Blackpool, switching to a 3-5-2. This change saw Bloomfield's men begin to match the Seasiders, providing an intriguing battle that ultimately earned the visitors a well-deserved point.

One negative so far for Wycombe this campaign has been the quantity of goals conceded. The Blues have had no trouble finding the back of the net themselves, but are struggling to keep the ball out of their own at the same time. Having conceded eight goals in just four games, which is the joint third-worst defensive record in League One thus far.

Despite getting off the mark last weekend against Rotherham United with a first clean sheet to boot, the Buckinghamshire outfit had to rely on goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli to bail them out multiple times. This was a similar story this weekend in the North-West, as the Argentine made some top-drawer saves to preserve a point for his team.

Whilst the performances of Wycombe's number one are standout, there will be more clinical teams that gobble up the chances afforded to them. Relying on Ravizzoli isn't the answer to the defensive qualms. Summer additions such as Daniel Harvie and Alex Hartridge aren't used to playing in a flat back-four, the former acting mainly as a wing-back for MK Dons, whilst the latter always played on the left of a three for his former club, Exeter City.

When the Chairboys moved to the back three, both Hartridge and Harvie seemed much more comfortable in this system, compared to the back four they started the game with. The whole defensive unit seemed more resolute with an extra man added into the mix, which also allowed more avenues to play out from the back like Bloomfield wanted.

This system has proven to be far better for Wycombe as a whole, after being tried and tested in the Carabao Cup against Swansea City and Northampton Town respectively. Both of these matches yielded wins and clean sheets.

Switch of systems would threaten the places of Wycombe's senior players

Wycombe Wanderers centre-back options (Fotmob) Player name Age Height (cm) Apps (2024/25) Goals conceded Joe Low 22 196 4 8 Alex Hartridge 25 185 3 5 Ryan Tafazolli 32 196 1 1 Caleb Taylor 21 188 0 0 Declan Skura 22 188 1 1

Unfortunately, there is no thought the change of system is an easy option, as doing so could see a few of Bloomfield's more experienced players not fitting the puzzle. Recently appointed club captain Jack Grimmer could be one of the unfortunate ones this happens to.

The Scot is a defensive-minded full-back, having played the vast majority of his career in that position. However, if Wycombe were to use a formation that didn't use full-backs, this could spell trouble for the skipper. The 30-year-old's skill set isn't suited to playing wing-back, with Jasper Pattenden and Jason McCarthy both better suited to that role.

During his time with the Chairboys, Grimmer was deployed as a right-sided centre-back when playing in a formation with three central defenders. Whilst he is better suited to this role than playing wing-back, Grimmer isn't a natural centre-back either. The addition of Caleb Taylor on deadline day, coupled with the recent emergence of Declan Skura could make it very difficult for the former Coventry City man to get a place in the starting eleven.

Another player who the change of shape could hinder is veteran winger Garath McCleary. The 37-year-old is in what could be his final year for the Blues and will be eager to contribute as much as possible if this is to be his swan song. Despite being a natural right-winger, the Jamaican was moved centrally when Wycombe used the 3-5-2 before, acting as a striker.

However, it's unclear whether he'd be chosen to start in this system, as Richard Kone and Daniel Udoh have been linking up well together so far. However, McCleary could still be a very useful impact substitute from the bench.

Bloomfield must make sacrifices to benefit the team

As weighed up above, there are pros and cons to both systems. Judging by the way the Wanderers finished last season and the business done in the summer, it's clear Bloomfield has built a squad around the back-four, that can also adapt to the different system when needed.

The three being stronger than the four might have caught the 40-year-old off-guard, as this time last year it was the complete opposite. The League One play-off hopefuls struggled to adapt to the 3-5-2, which saw them barely above the drop zone come January. Whilst it's unlikely that the Chairboys will find themselves in that sort of position if they continue with the back-four, they could be better off than they will be if they decide to stick with the strong three-back.

Of course, this will mean sacrifices to game time for some players. Wingers such as the productive Kieran Sadlier and McCleary would no longer fit the system, which would be incredibly harsh, especially on the former who has been the heartbeat of Wycombe's attacking play.

Despite this, the change of formation could prove to be the answer to the Chairboys' leaky backline, as it accommodates the defensive players better than their current system. Having only conceded a solitary goal in three matches, there is a good case for the Wanderers boss to use the 3-5-2 going forward.

Bloomfield will have to weigh up the pros and cons of each system during the international break. If he thinks his defensive issues can't be resolved whilst using the favoured 4-3-3, he may decide to switch to the system which has provided more stability when used.