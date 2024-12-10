Key Takeaways Bloomfield found resilience after Exeter defeat last season.

Last week, Wycombe Wanderers manager, Matt Bloomfield, revealed exclusively to Football League World the key turning point in his tenure as Chairboys boss.

The former midfielder has enjoyed a seriously impressive 2024 on and off the pitch. The Blues have lost less than ten since the turn of the year, which has seen them sit top of the League One table.

Things weren't always this rosy though, as Wanderers began 2024 in 19th place. There were questions being asked about whether the club legend was the right man for the job, but those doubters were soon silenced by the upturn of form.

Following a 2-2 draw with Exeter City last week, Bloomfield recalled what he believes was a key turning point in his time as Wycombe boss.

Boxing Day Exeter defeat was a key turning point

Wanderers had the scare of a lifetime at St James Park last Tuesday, finding themselves 2-0 down inside 25 minutes. Thankfully, a quick response from Joe Low brought them right back into the match, before Cameron Humphreys levelled proceedings with an excellent curling finish.

Last time Bloomfield's men headed to Devon, they were defeated 1-0 and missed a late penalty, ending Exeter's winless run and continuing theirs. The 40-year-old previously described this defeat as "one of the lowest moments I've ever had in the game."

FLW asked the Blues boss if he felt coming back from two goals down to rescue a point rectified the heartache from last season. Bloomfield responded: "It shows how far we've come, if I'm honest. We had opportunities in that game [Boxing Day] to get something from it, but it wasn't to be.

"I don't want to forget that day, I won't try to forget it, because the pain and resilience we had to show in those moments is what defines you as a character.

"This game is a tough industry, and you have to dig deep. Sometimes you don't know how strong you are unless you have to figure it out.

"I'll remember that day as a good learning curve because we had to find a way to keep going. To come here [Exeter], 11 months later, and produce a performance of that identity and character fills me with pride."

The table-topping gaffer learned a huge lesson from such heartbreak and agony, using it to spur himself and his side on to better things. Almost 12 months later, they returned to St James Park and showed first-hand what progress had been made.

Last season's lesson will help in Birmingham City and Wrexham fight

The Chairboys have a huge fight on their hands for the League One title. Despite remaining 16 unbeaten, draws against Exeter and Reading have allowed Wrexham and Birmingham City to reel the leaders in.

However, the progress that Bloomfield spoke of after the clash in Devon shows that his first full season in management afforded him valuable learning curves. Whilst this may have been agonising at the time, the 40-year-old has taken the feeling of that anguish onboard, and is using it to continue his team's progression.

League One table (EFL Website) Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Wycombe Wanderers 18 12 4 2 18 40 2 Wrexham AFC 19 12 4 3 17 40 3 Birmingham City 17 12 3 2 16 39 *Accurate as of December 10th 2024

With two powerhouses hot on their heels, Bloomfield is using his previous experiences to help swing a game in Wycombe's favour, no matter what position they find themselves in. The Blues didn't win a single game last campaign after being in a losing position, but have won multiple matches from a losing position, this time around.

This has allowed the league leaders to secure points in a position that they wouldn't have last season, hence their much improved league position. Ultimately, this gives Wycombe a great boost in their battle with Birmingham and Wrexham, as they know they can rescue something from a match.

The remarkable turnaround for the Chairboys legend is down to nothing other than hard work and dedication on Bloomfield's part. The ex-Colchester United boss is quickly establishing himself as one of the most exciting managers in the EFL, and is proving the progress he's made time and time again.