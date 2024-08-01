Highlights Jack Grimmer is an obvious choice for Wycombe Wanderers club captain due to his leadership and passion on and off the pitch, says Matt Bloomfield.

Grimmer embodies the club's culture and team spirit, having played a key role in previous successes.

The 30-year-old's professionalism, team-first attitude, and peak performance levels make him the ideal candidate for the captaincy.

Following a 3-2 triumph over Championship side Watford on Tuesday evening, Wycombe Wanderers manager Matt Bloomfield has revealed why he has decided to make Jack Grimmer captain.

Grimmer joined the Chairboys in 2019 and has been a massive success for the Buckinghamshire side. Signed following his release from Coventry City, the Scottish defender has really embodied what it means to be a Wycombe player. Leadership and passion are two of Grimmer's most notable qualities, with fans often recognising his voice barking out orders on the pitch.

Grimmer was "the obvious choice" in Bloomfield's eyes

Having made 173 appearances across all competitions for the Chairboys so far, the former Fulham man is seen as a highly influential player at the club. He and his manager were a part of the same squad which heroically won the 2020 League One play-offs, and Bloomfield was certainly an admirer of his newly appointed captain, even in his own playing days.

Speaking after the game, the Wanderers' boss said: "Jack Grimmer was the obvious choice for me to pick as club captain, he’s someone who I’ve admired since he walked through the door."

Another benefit of the former Scotland youth international's presence at the club is his understanding of the legacy, team spirit, and culture that previous manager, Gareth Ainsworth, had installed before he departed for QPR. Bloomfield wants to keep the culture installed by his predecessor, and appointing a captain who has worked under the previous manager will certainly help to keep that around.

Wycombe feel the effect of Grimmer's leadership on and off the pitch

Jack Grimmer's Wycombe Wanderers stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances 173 Goals 4 Assists 4 Minutes 14,111 Yellow Cards 24

The 30-year-old is now in the peak of his career – not only has he produced plenty of positive performances that inspire his teammates but his professionalism and conduct around the club is another contributing factor in why Bloomfield decided to name him skipper.

The Blues' boss explained: "The best thing about Jack [Grimmer] is that if he’s in the team or out of the team you wouldn’t know with the way he conducts himself, he’s team first at all points”.

The team-first approach was something that Ainsworth was a big advocate of, referring to his senior players as his "generals". This model has seen the club become an attractive prospect for many players, which is carrying over into the new era.

Having a long-serving player who wears his heart on his sleeve and leaves everything out on the pitch will be a big benefit for the squad. Grimmer fits that description perfectly, which only strengthened his case for taking the role once Joe Jacobson departed the club.

The right-back has worn the armband plenty of times before. This became more prominent last season, as Jacobson hardly featured for the Chairboys, which saw Grimmer rotating possession of the armband with another long-serving player, Josh Scowen.

The man from Westhill began his reign as club captain with a 3-2 victory over Tom Cleverly's Watford on Tuesday evening, proudly wearing the armband until his withdrawal for Jasper Pattenden late in the game.

After another strong performance at the back, Grimmer will be hoping to lead his club to a promotion push this season with his leadership and professional integrity at the forefront of his game.