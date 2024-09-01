Key Takeaways Wycombe Wanderers manager was frustrated by an offside decision against Blackpool.

Both Blackpool and Wycombe are now unbeaten in their last three in all competitions.

Despite questionable calls from the referee, Bloomfield was content with a point after a tough match.

Wycombe Wanderers manager Matt Bloomfield was left frustrated after a key decision in his side's draw with Blackpool went against them, as Jake Beesley's late equaliser was judged to have been offside following the final whistle.

Bloomfield's team led twice in the afternoon sunshine on Saturday afternoon, but Richard Keogh's Seasiders managed to peg them back both times, in what was ultimately a fair result.

Wycombe weren't at the races during the first half but found themselves ahead thanks to Garath McCleary, before Kyle Joseph leveled from a corner. Daniel Udoh's first league goal for the Chairboys looked to be the winner, until substitute Beesley headed home to level proceedings once again, leaving Bloomfield "disappointed."

Bloomfield is adamant that Beesley equaliser shouldn't have stood

Speaking after his whistle had gone, the 40-year-old told FLW: “The goal [Blackpool’s second] was offside, which I’ve just been shown. I didn’t realise it was as clear-cut at the time, but it was a clear offside, so a mixture of emotions.

“The boys did everything we had asked of them, they left him in there and, unfortunately for us, we don’t have VAR. It’s a bit disappointing because we’ve executed what we needed to catch him offside.”

Bloomfield has been on the receiving end of many questionable decisions from yesterday's referee Darren Drysdale in the past. The man in the middle had previously given a goal against Wycombe at Barnsley last year, when Max Stryjek was bundled over and robbed of the ball that was in his clutches.

Despite this, the Wycombe manager wasn't overly pessimistic following the decision, stating: “I don’t think we can have any qualms, Keezy’s [Keogh] got his team playing some good football, and it was a tough afternoon for us at times.

“I think I am [pleased with a point] on the balance of the week, two wins and a draw in a week is never a bad week. On the balance of us not being great in the first-half and improving in the second, we have to be content with a point, but after going 2-1 ahead, I felt like we were in control at that point in the game.”

Draw was a fair result

Wycombe Wanderers stats vs Blackpool - 31/08/2024 (Fotmob) Possession 42% xG 0.89 Shots on target/total shots 5/12 Accurate passes 212 (67%) Accurate crosses 0 (0%)

Both Wycombe and Blackpool are now unbeaten in three games in all competitions. This could prove to be a real confidence boost for both as they look to climb the table, following tough starts to the season.

On the day, Bloomfield's team were firmly second best for large parts of the match. Blackpool squandered three huge chances through poor finishing from Ashley Fletcher and Dom Ballard. Ravizzoli also produced a fine double save to deny Jordan Rhodes with seconds to spare.

Blackpool is always a very tough place to go, and Wycombe will feel fortunate to have played against them before they find form. If a point had been offered to the Chairboys before kick-off, they would've taken it gladly.

However, they were left frustrated, having led going into the last five minutes of the match. Wycombe will need to be more resolute defensively, as they've conceded eight goals in the opening four games.

It is a similar story for Blackpool, as they are still in the hunt for a new permanent manager. Keogh's attacking football is excellent, but they lacked the quality in front of goal that could've won them the match.

Defensively, though, the Seasiders looked extremely shaky. Matt Pennington wasn't convincing at all at the back, having to be bailed out by Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel multiple times, who was the only bright spark in a poor Tangerines defence.

With the loss of Daniel Grimshaw, O'Donnell looks extremely out of his depth to be playing week in week out at League One level. The addition of Everton's Harry Tyrer on loan could prove crucial if Keogh's men wish to sure up their defensive issues.