Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth makes Portsmouth celebration admission

Portsmouth beat Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 away at Adams Park on Saturday, moving themselves into the top half of the table.

Despite a poor first half, Danny Cowley’s side managed beat promotion favourites Wycombe Wanderers. They conceded a penalty midway through the first half when Sean Raggett fouled Anis Mehmeti but goalkeeper Alex Bass was on hand to save Joe Jacobson’s poor effort.

A much-improved performance by Pompey after the break brought reward in the 73rd minute when Hirst laid the ball across for Harness, who needed a couple of goes at forcing the ball over the line.

Goalkeeper Alex Bass proved to be the hero as he kept out Sam Vokes’ late header, ensuring a clean sheet and three points went back with Portsmouth.

The result left opposition manager Gareth Ainsworth bitterly disappointed, as he told media in his post match presser: “They’ve celebrated in their dressing room like they’ve been promoted, never mind winning 1-0 today, and that’s all respect to Wycombe Wanderers, so fair play to them. They’ve come here and did a job, even though I thought we were better in spells.

“Sometimes you have got to take that on the chin and give credit to Danny and Nicky.” The win now means Portsmouth sit five points off the playoffs. The Verdict It was a huge win for Portsmouth who have so far underwhelmed this season. However, their celebrations in this instance may well be justified considering they had just 15 senior players available to them. With the likes of John Marquis and Paul Downing injured, Portsmouth have dug deep and picked up a massive result against a side who are chasing promotion. It’s a huge step in the right direct for Danny Cowley’s side who will only improve when players return to full fitness.