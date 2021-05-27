Wycombe Wanderers man finalises summer move to League Two outfit

Harrogate Town have completed a move for Alex Pattison, the club have confirmed.

The midfielder joins on a permanent deal after coming to the end of his contract at Championship club Wycombe Wanderers.

The 23-year-old started his career with Middlesbrough’s youth set-up where he cut his teeth with loan spells at York City and Yeovil Town where he made 34 appearances for the League Two side.

Despite his form for Yeovil, Pattison was released from the Teessiders and picked up by Wycombe Wanderers who agreed a 0ne-year deal with the player.

In his first season with the Chairboys, Pattison made 24 appearances for Gareth Ainsworth’s side as he helped them to secure promotion to the Championship during the 2019-20 campaign.

As a result, he triggered a contract extension which would see him challenge himself in the Championship with Wycombe this term.

Unfortunately Pattison was limited to just six appearances for Wycombe as they battled to avoid relegation from the second tier.

With his deal expiring this summer the decision was made to allow him to leave the club, with Harrogate Town offering him the chance to establish himself as a key player in League Two.

Simon Weaver’s side enjoyed an excellent campaign last term as they consolidated their spot in the EFL following their promotion the previous year, and the hope will now be that Pattison can help them to kick on and push themselves up the table.

The verdict

This is a very exciting signing for Harrogate Town.

Alex Pattison is a really talented player who has the technical ability to be a major player for the League Two club.

At 23 years of age there’s no doubt that the central midfielder has his best years ahead of him, and the hope will be that he can hit the ground running for the club as they look to kick on next term.

I actually think that Pattison is capable of player at a higher level than League Two, but the most important thing has to be playing regular first team football.