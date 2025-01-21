Summary Wycombe Wanderers are aggressively pursuing Crystal Palace defender Danny Imray with a £750,000 bid.

Wycombe Wanderers are once again looking to splash cash in this transfer window, reportedly tabling a £750,000 bid for Crystal Palace defender Danny Imray.

The Chairboys have already reportedly spent big on the likes of Anders Hagelskjaer, Magnus Westergaard, Alex Lowry and James Berry, who looks set to be the next addition.

Imray has been exceptional on loan at Bromley this season, proving his talent in a recent FA Cup fixture against Premier League outfit, Newcastle United. The right-back has been on the shortlist of many clubs higher up the pyramid, and Wycombe look to pounce on the opportunity to sign him.

This is according to journalist Alan Nixon, who has reported the shock news via his Patreon.

Wycombe table whopping bid for Danny Imray

There have already been links between Imray and Wycombe, with earlier reports in the window suggesting that the full-back was in advanced talks to join the League One high-flyers on loan this month. However, rumours have died down which could've got Chairboys supporters thinking the club had opted not to pursue a deal.

That was the case until now though, as Nixon has said, the Bromley star has been the subject of a £750,000 bid from the Buckinghamshire outfit, who have clearly singled out Imray as a priority target this window.

Danny Imray - Bromley stats (Fotmob) Apps Goals Assist Dribble success Duels won Pass accuracy Recoveries 24 1 2 45.5% 49.2% 58.3% 95 *League stats only - Accurate as of Jan 21 2025

The 21-year-old is highly regarded by his parent club, being seen as one for the future. This could mean that Wycombe's initial bid is turn down, but Nixon also stated that the Chairboys may come back in with a higher offer, should Crystal Palace turn the first one down.

Right-back is an area that Wycombe are keen on strengthening, as both Jack Grimmer and Jasper Pattenden have suffered with injuries throughout the season. Jason McCarthy was also released prior to the transfer window, which leaves the Blues short of depth should an injury occur.

Chairboys going all out to keep promotion hopes alive

This window was always going to be massive for the Wanderers and whether they could keep their promotion hopes alive. With Aaron Morley and Caleb Taylor departing, supporters were worried about the implications this could have on their season.

With Matt Bloomfield leaving for Luton Town last week, the owners are keen not to let this damage promotion chances and strengthen the squad. Sam Grace, who has been at the club since 2020, is currently in charge, which provides the players with a familiar face at the forefront of football operations.

All this money being spent seems slightly alien to Wycombe fans, as the club has always operated with small fees, loans and free transfers. However, times have changed and the Chairboys are now able to spend the big bucks thanks to Mikheil Lomtadze's takeover last summer.

After a stellar first half of the season, the owners are keen to get this promotion push over the line. Whilst it might have come earlier than expected in their long-term plan, the work is being put in behind the scenes to ensure Wycombe continue their success into the second half of the season.