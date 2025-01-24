Championship side Luton Town have submitted an improved bid in their quest to recruit Wycombe Wanderers striker Richard Kone.

This is according to Pete O'Rourke, who believes the Hatters are determined to try and get a deal over the line for the Chairboys' star, who has been a vital figure this season.

He only made the step up from non-league football back in January 2024, but adapted to League One very quickly, and has established himself as one of the division's best strikers.

Richard Kone's 2024/25 campaign at Wycombe Wanderers (All competitions) Appearances 35 Goals 17 Assists 2 (As of January 24th, 2025)

Having already lost their former manager Matt Bloomfield, who made the move to Luton earlier this month, and seeing former loanees Aaron Morley and Caleb Taylor returning to parent clubs Bolton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion, Wycombe will surely be keen not to lose any more of their key players.

They may have made some signings in recent times, but retaining Kone could be key to their success, with the Chairboys remaining firmly in the automatic promotion mix at this stage.

Luton Town submit improved bid for Richard Kone

Football League World understands Luton took an interest in Kone before Bloomfield was appointed at Kenilworth Road, with this interest being reported last month.

But since Bloomfield has arrived at Kenilworth Road, the Hatters have stepped up their interest and O'Rourke has now revealed that they have submitted bid for the striker.

The size of the bid for Kone is currently unclear, but Luton are certainly pushing to try and get a deal over the line for the forward, who only put pen to paper on a new deal earlier this season.

Luton Town may have to pay big to land Richard Kone

With Kone putting pen to paper on a long-term deal not so long ago, Luton will probably have to pay a huge amount to lure the forward to Bedfordshire.

Wycombe also have rich owners at the helm, so they may have the power to reject big bids now, and it will be interesting to see if there’s an offer they’re willing to accept.

If they do accept an offer, they will need to bring in an adequate replacement very quickly, because they will want to retain their place in the automatic promotion mix.

Luton, meanwhile, would be delighted if they were able to secure a deal for the forward.

He's only young at this stage and seems to have a very decent amount of potential, so he could prove to be a very shrewd acquisition.